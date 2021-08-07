biography private life

From the lights of success to the shadows of scandals, nervous collapses and red-hot frictions with her father Jamie: let’s find out who Britney Spears is, between yesterday and today.

A phoenix that rises from its ashes: this is how one could summarize the existential parable of Britney Spears, several times fallen from the throne of queen of the pop world and as many – the last in 2020 – risen from the abyss of its inner demons and the dust of a family ended up in the arena of a long legal battle. Let’s find out everything you need to know about her biography, between scandals and curiosities.

Who is Britney Spears and where does she live?

Britney Spears was born in McComb, Mississippi, under the sign of Sagittarius, on December 2, 1981, and is a Songwriter, actress, dancer, television personality and fashion designer. She consecrated herself as pop stars in the 90s, after a childhood spent in Kentwood, Louisiana, and moving to New York.

The artist lives in Los Angeles and his biography is at the center of a documentary of New York Times entitled Framing Britney Spears, which retraces the salient stages of its existence. An intricate path between success and Scandals, in which the spectre of defeat was not lacking.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ private life

Many details have emerged about the privacy of the artist, second child of Jamie Parnell Spears and Lynne Irene Bridges. His brother is Bryan and his sister is actress Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney Spears began studying dance and singing at the age of 3, and has won several talent shows for children.

On the strictly sentimental front, it is known that between 1999 and 2002 she was linked to her colleague Justin Timberlake, the relationship ended in a turbulent way. The breakup had a wide media echo, thanks to a song that the same Justin Timberlake he dedicated them. which is one of the most famous of his repertoire: Cry Me a River.

Behind the pop star there is also the marriage with Jason Allen Alexander, a childhood friend married in Las Vegas in 2004. Lightning wedding in the literal sense of the term, because canceled in the space of just 55 hours …

Then the appointment at the altar with Kevin Federline, which became his husband in the same year. The couple had two sons: Sean (born September 14, 2005) and Jayden James (born September 12, 2006). In 2007 came the divorce.

Who is Britney Spears’ partner?

In the heart of Britney Spears there is Sam Asghari, personal trainer and dancer of Iranian origin with whom he began a stable relationship in 2016. The companion he was born in 1994 in Tehran and has long been a constant presence in the singer’s life.

Not much is known about its history, but we do know that it also works as model and that he has publicly stated that he wants to get serious with Spears.

Britney Spears’ (waning) heritage

From the height of success with tens of millions of dollars grossed in a few years in the fabulous years of his career, the patrimony of the singer, according to Forbes (who in 2002 had named her the celebrity the most powerful in the world), would have suffered a significant contraction in parallel with the collapse of consensus gained since 2008.

Both in terms of earnings and influence, the pop star would come to a point close to defeat and only a long time later would he accrue wealth for about $60 million (estimated at 2020).

To heavily affect the skeleton of his wallet, according to some, would have been his mental collapse culminated in entrusting custody of his career and finances to the father, by many referred to as the artist’s number one enemy.

Britney Spears has hired a legal battle against the parent, aimed at affrancarsi from the tight control over his life, supported by a movement of friends and colleagues then went viral on social media under the hashtag #freeBritney.

Britney Spears: 7 more things to know

– His name complete is Britney Jean Spears, and on Instagram she boasts an impressive following with millions of followers.

– She is one of the few women to have seen 6 of her album at number one on the Billboard chart, the first ever to have had 7 at the top two of the same in the first week of publication.

– Has collaborated with stars such as Madonna, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Rihanna, Pharrel Williams, Beyoncé, Pink.

– Alcohol and depression they would have acted as devastating ingredients for a long chapter of his life, between continuous access to detoxification and rehabilitation facilities and relapses.

– After a long legal labor, which began in 2008, in 2015 he regained the custody of children.

– Among his greatest successes stand out Songs What Baby One More Time, ” (You Drive Me) ” Crazy, Oops!… I Did It Again, Gimme More and Piece of Me.

– In 2001 he made his film debut as actress at the sister’s side, in the film Crossroads.