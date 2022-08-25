biography, social networks, news, videos and photos on Ohmymag

It was by doing reality TV with her whole family that Kim Kardashian became known to the general public. Nevertheless, Kim is also a formidable businesswoman. Childhood, family, love… find out everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian…

Childhood and family of Kim Kardashian

Kim was born on October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles, California to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. She has an older sister Kourtney, a younger sister Khloe and a younger brother Rob. Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, was one of footballer OJ Simpson’s defense attorneys during his 1995 murder trial. This trial was highly publicized at the time. When she was 9 years old, her parents divorced following her mother’s multiple infidelities. In 1991, the latter married Bruce Jenner an Olympic champion who would later become Caitlyn Jenner: a woman. Kim will grow up with her mother and sisters. In 2003, his father died of esophageal cancer.

Kim was a shy and reserved teenager when she started attending Notre Dame School, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles. She spent time watching movies and reading fashion magazines, but she wasn’t interested in going out or partying. Kim eventually started dating her friend Paris Hilton, and it was thanks to this contact that she appeared in the public more often.

Kim attended Marymount High School, a Roman Catholic school for girls in Los Angeles. Kim graduated from high school in 1998 and then attended Beverly Hills High School for a year before dropping out to pursue a career in entertainment.

Relationships, sextape, reality TV: how did Kim Kardashian become famous?

Kim Kardashian is an American reality TV star, model, businesswoman, and socialite. Kim first came to media attention as a friend and stylist to Paris Hilton, but gained more notice after the 2007 leak of a 2002 sex tape with her former boyfriend Ray J. .

Later that year, she and her family began appearing on the reality show E! Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show was a hit for E! and spawned numerous spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kim and Kourtney Take New York, and Khloe & Lamar. Kim has also released a variety of merchandise related to her name, including the 2014 hit mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a variety of apparel and merchandise, and the 2015 photo book Selfish.

Rob J and Kim Kardashian: the sex tape that made her famous

In 2003, Kim and Hilton were filmed giving each other massages at a spa salon. The story doesn’t end there as the video was posted on Kim’s website. The video, titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar, just that, was bought by porn company Vivid Entertainment for $5 million. Kim received… 45% of the profits from this transaction. The video was a commercial success, and Kim became a porn star.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: a legendary couple

Kim began dating rapper Kanye West in April 2012. They got engaged on October 21, 2013, Kim’s 33rd birthday, and married on May 24, 2014 at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. However, some fans criticized Kim for marrying someone much more famous than her.

Kim has two daughters with her husband Kanye West, North “Nori” West (born June 15, 2013) as well as a son, Saint West (born December 5, 2015). The pregnancy of their second will be very complicated. She tries an in vitro fertilization after the birth of this one: it will be a failure. Kim will, unfortunately, have a miscarriage. She makes the decision to call on a surrogate mother to have her last two children: her daughter Chicago “Chi” West born on January 15, 2018 and a year later, Psalm, her little boy will be born on May 5, 2019.

No matter what people say about her, Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous and popular celebrities in the world. She built an empire and showed that she was more than just a reality TV star. Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Kim is one of the most interesting people in the world today.