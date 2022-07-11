biological drugs change care

Navy White.

The biological drugs, that have brought about a revolution in the treatment of asthma, have led to the most relevant healthcare changes among all those included in the update of the clinical practice guideline GEM 5.2. A document prepared by 17 scientific societies from Spain, Portugal and Latin America, which work together to improve the control and quality of life of people with asthma by increasing the technical training of health professionals.

“Asthma is a very topical disease that arouses much interest in research. In this last year yes, several things have been incorporated that have implications for patient management.details Marina Blanco, pulmonologist and participant in the development of the guide on behalf of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ).

The one who was coordinator of the Separ Asthma Area until June 2022 highlights several novelties and all of them revolve around the “late” approval” of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) of biological drugs that had already demonstrated their scientific evidence and obtained approval by the American (FDA) and European (EMA) regulatory agencies.

“In asthma there are already five biological drugs and there are others on the way. Since it is seen that they are useful until they are approved and financed, a long time passes. We have a reputation that our bureaucracy is tedious or long, it is very common for the EMA to approve drugs before and the FDA much before. We are always a bit behind, but we are still on the same level as any developed country. Also, when it is approved we usually put less reticence in complying with the requirements”, details the pulmonologist.

Greater therapeutic effectiveness in severely ill patients

After two months since the publication of the new version and after seeing its scope, for Blanco the main novelty of GEMA is in thel “Background treatment” of all asthmatic patients. “The use of a inhaled anti-inflammatory drug associated with long-acting bronchodilators (12 or 24 hours of action)”, explains the pulmonologist in reference to the combination of indacaterol and mometasone.

“This combination is a glucocortinhalado to which new more powerful molecules. It is already marketed and available to prescribe to patients”, explains Blanco, who also details that it is applied through two devices: pressurized or dry powder cartridges. “The latter have the recommendation to be used whenever possible, since it has fewer environmental effects,” says the specialist.

An increase in power improves the effectiveness of treatments in the most severe patients. “Currently, control can be achieved in a greater number of patients than until now, especially in the most complex ones. The objective is to treat bronchial inflammation, if there is another drug that achieves it better, it must be used”, claims Blanco.

A biological drug with dual indication

Other of the most transcendental novelties of the clinical practice guideline concern the group of patients who present a severe asthma phenotype and those who are usually associate polyps in the nosewhich usually have the same type of inflammation.

“These usually generate very bothersome symptoms for patients and this year three biological drugs have been approved that were used in asthma to treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (RSCcPN). In this way, with the same medicine acts on two diseases that greatly limit the quality of life of patients”, details the former coordinator of the Separ Asthma Area.

A safe method to withdraw oral corticosteroids

According to Blanco, before the arrival of biological drugs there was only oral corticosteroids systemic pills: “These produce many side effects when there was no other choice we had to give them and pay a very high price in other diseases such as diabetes or blood pressure. Now there is a very important percentage of patients who can be removed”.

Given this, the experts have included a protocol to monitor side effects and with which the doctor can know how often patients have to be checked. In addition, along with this protocol has been added corticosteroid withdrawal schedule.

“One of the great achievements of biological drugs is that oral corticosteroids can be withdrawn. However, this can’t be done all at once because sometimes they take years. For this reason, we have included a de-escalation scheme for a safe withdrawal”, explains Blanco.

The last great novelty, according to the pulmonologist, is the indication of mepolizumab in the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (AGEP) and idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES). “This biological drug is scientifically proven to be valid for both entities. These are diseases that are associated with severe asthma.