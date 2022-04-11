Biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter reappears and reveals why she gave her up for adoption

United States.- Zahara Marley Jolie-Pittwho is the adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was adopted by celebrities when she was just six months old. At that time the girl was called Yemsrachbut two years later, after completing the process of adoptionthey changed the name.

Now, during an interview for Reuters, his biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, recounted the reason why he gave her up for adoption. “She pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. She raped me and then she disappeared.”

The woman pointed out that she had not spoken because she was afraid to tell what she experienced, because in her community those who were victims of abuse are viewed badly.

Finally, she said that she is grateful to celebrities for giving her daughter a chance. “I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her.”

Finally, he added: “The only way he has to know how his daughter has grown is through the media, as well as the information that one of his brothers who lives in the United States sends him.”