Biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter reappears

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter adoptive of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, came into the life of the former famous couple when he was just six months old. At that time the girl was called Yemsrach, but two years later, after completing the process of adoptionreceived a new name and officially became daughter of the actors.

Now, her biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, told in an interview the tragic way in which she conceived the now adolescent and revealed the reason why she decided to give her up. adoption. “She took out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. She raped me and then disappeared,” she revealed to the agency. Reuters.

As reviewed by medium Who.com The woman assured that until now she had kept silent because she was afraid to tell what she had experienced, since in her community it is frowned upon to be a victim of abuse.

Mentewab noted that she is grateful to Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt for giving him another chance daughter: “I never refused the adoption from my daughter for Angelina Jolie.

I think my daughter she is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie She has been more of a mother to her than me. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her.”

He also stated that “the only way he has of knowing how his daughter It is through the media, as well as the information that one of his brothers who lives in the United States sends him”.