Biopic of Lady Di arrives at the Cineteca

The film “Spencer”, by the Chilean director Pablo Larraín, which portrays an episode in the life of the Princess of Wales, Diana, will be this Thursday and Friday in the Silvestre Revueltas room of the Cineteca Municipal; The film will be screened in three functions, at 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

This biographical drama film tells a fictional account of the decisions that led to Diana ending her marriage to Prince Charles and resigning from the British royal family.

“spencer” takes place over three days, on one of his last Christmas holidays at the House of Windsor at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The film stars Kristen Stewart, who plays Diana, remembered for her participation in the saga.Twilight”.

Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins also participate.

Although the film did not have great notoriety in general due to its release in the middle of the pandemic, it did have a favorable review, with reviews praising Stewart’s performance: on Rotten Tomatoes it had an approval rating of 85%.

Its official premiere was in September of last year at the renowned Venice International Film Festival.