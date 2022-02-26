Biopics: the series and movies based on the lives of great figures that are coming

The reality exceeds fiction? Many times we only need to look around, or to the more or less recent past, to discover exciting stories starring real people.. The intensity of their lives could fit perfectly within the register of, for example, Greek tragedies, and embody the same contradictions as the characters of Chekhov or Shakespeare: the price of fame, loyalty, revenge, love, heartbreak. , loneliness and death are marked in their lives.

Bohemian Rhapsodythe biography of Freddie Mercury, intended to tell the vibrant story of the leader of Queen and became a commercial success and one of the most watched films of 2019. She was awarded four Oscars, two Golden Globes and two BAFTAs. To its unexpected repercussions, was added -on this side of the map- the fever caused by the series on the life of Luis Miguel, giving another example of the interest generated in the public by the intimate life behind public figures and inviting new productions to start. That’s why 2022 will definitely be a year of big bets for this genre.

The series on the life of Fito Paéz, which will have a global premiere, recounts the childhood and early youth of the artist from Rosario

The love after Love, the series recently announced by Netflix, will show the adventures of one of the icons of rock in Spanish, Fito Paéz, through his first 30 years of life. The story of the renowned musician, singer-songwriter, composer and director born in Rosario, was reconstructed from Páez’s own story and writing.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Courtesy Warner Bros.

It will be released in US theaters on June 24, 2022 and It can be seen in Argentina in commercial theaters from July 14. The biopic about “The King of Rock & Roll” will star Austin Butler, while Tom Hanks will play his infamous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis Presley biopic trailer

According to reports, director Baz Luhrmann approached Presley’s story from two approaches: on the one hand, it will cover his wild rise to fame and on the other, the plot will take place in his thirties, when addictions began to control his lifetime.

The film will present “an in-depth portrait of the complicated man who became the King of Pop” (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

Michael Jackson will have a biopic, by the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody Graham King, and will be called Michael. Variety reported that the production is being done in collaboration with his family, and One of the big questions is how the accusations of sexual abuse against him will be addressed, which put the singer – who died in 2009 – back in the eye of the storm after the revelations left by the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The transformation of his face was a constant from the 80s Archive

Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, said in a statement that “Since Michael was little when he was a member of Jackson 5he loved the magic of the movies… As a family we are honored to have our life story brought to life on the big screen.” Michael It does not yet have a tentative release date.

Amazon Prime Video continues with its biographical series on Carlos Saúl Menem THE NATION

Former President Carlos Menem will have a fiction that talks about his life. The Claxson company together with the production company USA Yulgok Media, acquired rights by the Menem family to develop a series for Amazon Prime Video.

Menem and Duhalde in the campaign with his famous phrase “Follow me” 1989 Archive

It is not yet known exactly what moments will be addressed, but it will not be left out the extravagant and scandalous life of the former president. It will be a political thriller mixed with dramatic comedy and will be called Follow me!, referring to Menem’s famous campaign phrase “Follow me, I’m not going to let you down”. For her part, Zulemita Menem, daughter of the former president, confirmed that she will be part of the production.

The actor Santiago Racca plays Carlitos Menem Jr.

Discovery Channel is preparing a biopic about the son of Carlos Saúl Menem, Carlitos Menem Junior who will be played by Santiago Racca. Without much data yet on production, in the program in the afternoonon América TV, revealed that both Zulema Yoma and Zulemita Menem gave their approval to the project and that the objective is to make the family’s position clear: that Junior, son of the then president of the Republic, was assassinated and not in an accident while piloting a helicopter in March 1995.

Marilyn Monroe biopic with Ana de Armas to premiere on Netflix

Blonde will premiere in 2022 on Netflix, and the company assured that it will respect the complete vision of Andrew Dominik, director and screenwriter of the film. The Cuban-Spanish star Anne of Arms will bring to life the unforgettable Marilyn Monroe in this film based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates published in 2000. Dominik recently dismissed rumors about the highly sexual scenes. “It’s a demanding movie,” the filmmaker said in an interview with the New York Post. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the audience’s damn problem,” he warned after confirming that a rape Monroe suffered by one of the studio executives will be included. He also stated for Screen Daily that this film proposal would never have been possible without the rise of the #MeToo movement.

In confinement Madonna launched her biopic and controls all the details Archive

At a slow but steady pace, an audiovisual production on the life of the Queen of Pop continues, which she herself controls in detail and who already has several tentative names for the main and secondary roles. At 63, Madonna continues to find new passions, writing in a statement: “ It is essential to share the roller coaster of my life with my voice and my vision ”.

Ricardo Fort will be the center of a documentary series Archive

Commander Fort it will be an original production of the platform Star+ and its premiere is estimated for June this year. The chapters were shot in Buenos Aires and Miami, and will cover his origins, his rise to fame and his unexpected death.

The series was created by Patricio Álvarez Casado and was accompanied on the script by writers Tamara Tenenbaum, Juan José Becerra and Nicolás Miguelez. The philosopher Tomas Balmaceda became a gender advisor for this serieswhile Eddie Fitte was in charge of the journalistic investigation.