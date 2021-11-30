BioShock 4, leak reveals title, setting and much more

Bioshock is a saga loved by a legion of players, which in three chapters has been able to thrill thousands of users thanks to its gameplay and – above all – the truly suggestive locations.

The first trilogy has in fact become a cult in a very short time, so much so that the next one BioShock 4 is obviously at the top of the list of the most anticipated titles.

From what we know, the fourth episode should indeed have open world elements from its, with real elements side missions to complete, as well as a wide-ranging narrative. Apparently, a leaker has now revealed a lot of other information about the game, including the alleged title.

As also reported by The Gamer, the account Twitter OopsLeaks – a name that says it all – has released what appears to be unofficial new information about the game, including the provisional name and the old logo.

Apparently titled BioShock Isolation, the development of the game has in fact had to go through years of development unscathed in addition to the health emergency, which would then have led to a name change not yet disclosed.

But not only that: the new chapter could be set in a new dystopian city of the unprecedented, as well as moving thanks to the versatile and decidedly powerful Unreal Engine 5.

Who knows if the phantom “war” between two mirror cities will be shown, like the ending of BioShock Infinite he hinted softly.

#Bioshock Isolation (title may change) logo variant – Set in a new-to-franchise isolated dystopian city

– Unreal Engine 5

– Developed by Irrational Games veterans and people who worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3, Deus Ex: MD

Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) November 17, 2021

Furthermore, Isolation would be in development by some veterans of Irrational Games as well as other programmers who have worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 and Deus Ex: MD.

Finally, the announcement of the fourth BioShock it should take place no later than the first quarter of 2022. Obviously, we reiterate to take this information, not yet officially confirmed, with the proverbial pliers.

While waiting for the new chapter, have you already seen that a fan has decided to recreate the first, unforgettable chapter using the power of the Unreal Engine?