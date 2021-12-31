Bioshock 4 will be only next-gen and nothing exclusive to PS5, according to a curriculum – Nerd4.life

Bioshock 4 it will be a title next-gen only and it will not be aPS5 exclusive, as previously rumored. The information was gleaned from a resume from a Cloud Chamber member, the development team, who played the role of Principal Systems Engineer.

By next-gen only, it means that it will likely only come out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. So no PS4 or Xbox One versions. It is precisely the text of the curriculum that specifies the consoles on which we will see it, since it speaks of “Support for PS5 / XSX platforms”.

For the exclusive issue, the fact that Microsoft’s console is also specified excludes that it is, unless Sony and Take-Two strike some agreement in the coming months. Nothing is impossible, but currently the little first-hand information regarding Bioshock 4 explicitly speaks of a game multiplatform, therefore this must be considered. When there are official communications on the matter, we will act accordingly.

Otherwise the curriculum contains only known information, such as the fact that Bioshock 4 is developed using Unreal Engine 5 (development started on 4 and is continuing on the new version).

According to a leak from the GeForce Now database, Bioshock 4 could be released in 2022, although there are no certainties about it. The important thing is that he honors his predecessors. The rest matters little.