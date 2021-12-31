Tech

Bioshock 4 will be only next-gen and nothing exclusive to PS5, according to a curriculum – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Bioshock 4 it will be a title next-gen only and it will not be aPS5 exclusive, as previously rumored. The information was gleaned from a resume from a Cloud Chamber member, the development team, who played the role of Principal Systems Engineer.

By next-gen only, it means that it will likely only come out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. So no PS4 or Xbox One versions. It is precisely the text of the curriculum that specifies the consoles on which we will see it, since it speaks of “Support for PS5 / XSX platforms”.

For the exclusive issue, the fact that Microsoft’s console is also specified excludes that it is, unless Sony and Take-Two strike some agreement in the coming months. Nothing is impossible, but currently the little first-hand information regarding Bioshock 4 explicitly speaks of a game multiplatform, therefore this must be considered. When there are official communications on the matter, we will act accordingly.

Otherwise the curriculum contains only known information, such as the fact that Bioshock 4 is developed using Unreal Engine 5 (development started on 4 and is continuing on the new version).

According to a leak from the GeForce Now database, Bioshock 4 could be released in 2022, although there are no certainties about it. The important thing is that he honors his predecessors. The rest matters little.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

PS5, now it’s official: colored bodies and many new DualSense arrive

3 weeks ago

Extra discounts on the Samsung Shop with this coupon

3 weeks ago

Little Devil Inside, news from the State of Play

November 7, 2021

Black Friday GOES AWESOME at the Amazon Warehouse: very low prices

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button