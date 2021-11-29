Bioshock 4 will be titled Bioshock Isolation and there will be two cities, for a leak – Nerd4.life

A leak, to be taken with gloves and pliers, may have revealed some news about the time Bioshock 4. In fact, a leaker has revealed various details about the game, including the fact that it will be titled Bioshock Isolation and which will be set in two cities.

According to the information in the tweet below, which also shows the possible logo of the game, Bioshock Isolation is made with Unreal Engine 5 by Irrational Games veterans and people who have worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 and Deux Ex: Mankind Divided. The announcement is scheduled for first quarter of 2022, which does not rule out a possible teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2021 next week, given that other sources in the last few hours have talked about an announcement related to Bioshock 4 by the end of the year.

In the tweet below, however, what appears to be an internal document showing the city, or rather the two cities, which will be the background to the events of the game, is shown. The former is described as free and prosperous, while the latter is an isolated underground city ruled by a dictator.

The leaks came from Oops Leak, a recently opened account that still has everything to prove, but the post was retweeted by more well-known sources, such as Okami Games, so at least it is worth bringing them back, remembering in any case to take everything with a grain of salt. The only information we are quite sure of is that the game will be built with Unreal Engine 5, as this detail had already been confirmed by some job announcements published by Cloud Chamber.