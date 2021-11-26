Biosimilar, an opportunity to expand access to care ‘. The webinar for patients and caregivers

Unknown to most, biosimilar drugs are a resource for the treatment of chronic diseases and for the sustainability of the health system: thanks to lower costs, they could also widen access to care for currently untreated patients. To the potential of these therapies – ignored by 88% of Italians, according to a recent survey – the webinar is dedicated “Biosimilar, an opportunity to expand access to care”Broadcast on Monday 29 November in live streaming on the AdnKronos web channels and promoted by Sandoz.

The webinar dedicated to these little-known but important topics for the health of many patients will be attended by: Ferdinando D’Amico, Gastroenterologist, Center for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, IBD Unit; Antonella Celano, president of APMARR, Association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases; Claudio Jommi, Professor of Practice in Health Policy at SDA Bocconi and Paolo Fedeli, Country Medical Director Sandoz.

Biosimilars – drugs similar to, but not identical to, an approved biologic whose patent has expired – are intended for patients who have chronic autoimmune diseases: rheumatic diseases, diabetes, psoriasis or inflammatory bowel diseases. However, more information is needed on the subject, as emerged from the survey “Biological and biosimilar drugs” by Emg Different, published in recent days. The event that can be followed begins to respond to this need live streaming on Monday 29 November from 17.30 to 18.30 on the AdnKronos web channels: Adnkronos.com and on the AdnKronos Facebook profile page.