Biosimilar cancer drugs, as safe and effective as biological treatments

Biosimilar treatments, after rigorous clinical evaluation, were found to be as effective as their reference biologics, study indicates.

Biosimilar cancer drugs appear to be as safe and effective as the biologics they replace, and cost much less, a systematic review and meta-analysis reports.

“We found that for three widely used biologic cancer drugs — bevacizumab, trastuzumab, and rituximab — the biosimilar drugs performed as well as the biologics in terms of effectiveness,” said study senior author Aaron Kesselheim, MD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical. School in Boston, Massachusetts, to Reuters Health by email.

Although less than 2% of patients in the United States use biologic drugs, the authors write in The Lancet Oncology, biologics brought manufacturers $211 billion in revenue in 2019 and accounted for 43% of national drug sales.

Dr. Kesselheim and colleagues searched standard medical databases for English-language articles and abstracts published through April 2021. They included all publications that compared a disease-modifying cancer biologic agent with its biosimilar and reported efficacy or effectiveness results substitute.

The researchers found six reference drug trials with 1811 participants for the three products brand-name cancer biologics included in the meta-analysis and 31 studies involving 12,310 patients for their biosimilars.

The researchers analyzed the designs of study of clinical trials of efficacy of biosimilars and compared them with pivotal trial designs of the reference drug. They considered population size, blinding, and randomization; and collected estimates of the ratio of risk for relative change to substitute measures, such as progression free survival.

The biosimilar studies included an average of 397 participants compared to 302 in the reference drug trials. Biosimilar studies were also more likely to be randomized clinical trials than observational or single-arm studies (31 of 31 vs. 3 of 6, respectively), and were more likely to be double-blind than open-label (26 of 31 vs. 1 Of 6).

In meta-analyses, biosimilars were found to have undergone rigorous clinical evaluation and were found to be as effective as your reference biologics across all medications, cancer types, and outcomes.

“The US Food and Drug Administration review process is rigorous, and generic drugs have been used safely on the market for a long time,” said Dr. Kesselheim. “But there is substantial skepticism among some physicians and patients about the use of biosimilars because biologics are generally more complex than generics,” he noted.

“We hope that this study will add to the growing literature supporting the safety and efficacy of biosimilar medicines so that cancer patients can feel comfortable ordering these medicines and benefit from their lower prices,” he said. “It will be important to continue to monitor the results of biosimilars used in patients to see if new issues arise in routine clinical use.”

Dr. Joseph Alvarnas, a professor in the Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, Calif., who was not involved in the study, welcomed the results.

“This robust meta-analysis validates that these are effective agents and that the clinical trials that have been conducted as part of the biosimilar evaluation and approval process are robust, high quality, effective potency studies,” he said by email. “I hope that these data will help increase the willingness of clinicians to consider the use of biosimilars in the care of their patients.”

The FDA has approved 33 biosimilars, added Dr. Alvarnas. “Knowledge of biosimilars and their potential use will be a key component in moving toward greater efficiency in care and therapeutic delivery.”

“Price transparency for biosimilars is critical, and any cost savings should be passed on to patients,” advised Dr. Douglas W. Blayney of Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California, co-author of a attached editorial.

“For safety reasons, future meta-analyses should have a broader scope to capture unreported or negative trials, and we should improve pharmacovigilance monitoring for rare and new drug side effects,” he said by email.

