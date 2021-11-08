BioWare celebrates 14 years of the series with various initiatives for the N7 Day – Nerd4.life

Mass Effect celebrates 14 years and BioWare and EA have decided to celebrate the event with a series of initiatives on the occasion ofN7 Day 2021, including promotional posters of the new chapter, sales, cosplay, contests and infographics.

We’ve already seen artwork of the new episode from BioWare for N7 Day, but there are many more as well Announcements on Mass Effect planned for the celebration of the 14th anniversary of the series on N7 Day 2021, as you can see on the official blog dedicated to the series.

Among the various surprises dedicated to community, we find for example: