BioWare celebrates 14 years of the series with various initiatives for the N7 Day – Nerd4.life

Mass Effect celebrates 14 years of the series with various initiatives for the N7 Day
Mass Effect celebrates 14 years and BioWare and EA have decided to celebrate the event with a series of initiatives on the occasion ofN7 Day 2021, including promotional posters of the new chapter, sales, cosplay, contests and infographics.
We’ve already seen artwork of the new episode from BioWare for N7 Day, but there are many more as well Announcements on Mass Effect planned for the celebration of the 14th anniversary of the series on N7 Day 2021, as you can see on the official blog dedicated to the series.
Among the various surprises dedicated to community, we find for example:
- Steam Stickers: If you are a Steam user, you may have already noticed the brand new Mass Effect emoticons available in the Steam store
- Sale: You’ll also find Mass Effect Legendary Edition on offer at a special price for N7 Day on Steam, Origin and the Microsoft Store, but only for a limited time. Take advantage of it, while you are in time
- Cosplay! Not only do we have new Cosplay Guides that will help you create the perfect costume, but we have also enlisted the famous cosplayer Soylent Cosplay to develop a video tutorial in which she explains step by step how to make one of her legendary Mass Effect costumes.
- Contest! Share your best art on Mass Effect and you could win huge rewards. Just post on Twitter using the #BioWareGiveaway hashtag for your chance to win
Find all the information at this address on the official website of Mass Effect. In addition to these novelties, there are also new ones merchandising products on the Gear Store with replicas, prints and themed apparel, plus PC accessories and more.
Also interesting to note data and statistics emerged on the use of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition in the infographic shown above: for example, we see how the great majority of players have opted to change the name of Shepard, which is the ending chosen by most users for Mass Effect 3, with what percentages other important choices were made in the series. It also emerges that the most used teammate in the group is generally Garrus, followed by Grunt, Jacob and Miranda.