BioWare reassures fans on Dragon Age Day

In the community celebrations for Dragon Age Day, the leaders of BioWare celebrate this anniversary by reassuring fans of the RPG epic with an open letter confirming their commitment to the development of Dragon Age 4.

With a long post shared on the pages of the official Dragon Age blog, BioWare representatives thank all fans of the roleplaying saga for their fourth Dragon Age Day and join the celebrations to pay homage to the community’s most original creations.

The BioWare team also takes the opportunity to let fans know that the Electronic Arts subsidiary is still at work to build the next, highly anticipated single player experience of the Dragon Age franchise.

Still on Dragon Age 4, the guys from BioWare point out how “we are excited about the next yearwhen we can reveal more about this project. Until then, we leave you two new short stories from the world of Dragon Age! “. To listen to BioWare, therefore, there should be no surprises regarding Dragon Age 4 during the now imminent The Game Awards 2021.

Both tales set in the Dragon Age universe, “The eternal flame” from Sylvia Feketekuty And “You won’t know when” from Brianne Battye, are freely available on the official website of the series, complete with an Italian translation and multimedia references between artwork and references to previous Dragon Age works.

