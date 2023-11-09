Bipolar disorder is diagnosed with as little as one drop of blood

Thanks to research conducted by British scientists, diagnosing bipolar disorder with a simple analysis has now become a reality. But, in addition, new biomarkers distinguish cases in which a major depressive disorder was misdiagnosed.

In experimental studies that propagate JAMA Psychiatry, its lead author, Dr. Jakub Tomasik, of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at Cambridge, explains that “People with bipolar disorder will experience some periods of low mood and others very good mood or mania. But patients often go to the doctor only when they are in a bad mood, this is why Bipolar disorder is often misdiagnosed as major depressive disorder.,

This interdisciplinary team used a combination of psychiatric evaluations Online and blood tests to diagnose patients with bipolar disorder, many of whom were misdiagnosed with major depressive disorder.

30% of patients can be diagnosed by blood test aloneBut it is even more effective when combined with a digital mental health assessment.

Although the analysis remains proof of concept, researchers emphasize that it could be an effective complement to existing psychiatric diagnoses and help understand the biological origins of mental illnesses.

In this sense, the director of this work, Professor Sabine Ban warns that “when someone with bipolar disorder experiences periods of bad mood, to a doctor it may seem very similar to someone with major depressive disorder. However , the two conditions should be treated separately. “If someone with bipolar disorder is prescribed an antidepressant without a mood stabilizer, it could trigger a manic episode.”

More accurate diagnosis of bipolar disorder

The most effective way to obtain an accurate diagnosis of bipolar disorder is through a thorough psychiatric evaluation. However, patients often face long waits for these evaluations and they take time to complete.

In Dr. Tomasik’s opinion, “Psychiatric evaluations are very effective, but the ability to diagnose bipolar disorder with a simple blood test This can ensure that patients get the right treatment the first time. And relieve some of the pressure on medical professionals.”

These researchers used samples and data from the study deltaConducted between 2018 and 2020 in the United Kingdom to identify bipolar disorder in patients who had received a diagnosis of major depressive disorder in the previous five years and who had current depressive symptoms. Participants were recruited Online Through voluntary response sampling.

he recruited More than 3,000 volunteers and each of them completed a mental health assessment of more than 600 questions, The assessment covered a variety of topics that may be relevant to mental health disorders, including past or present depressive episodes, generalized anxiety, manic symptoms, family history, or substance abuse.

Of those who completed the assessment, approximately one thousand were selected to submit a dried blood sample from a simple finger prick, which the researchers analyzed Over 600 different metabolites by mass spectrometry,

after completion Holistic International Diagnostic InterviewA fully structured and validated instrument to establish the diagnosis of mood disorders, the study included 241 participants.

Biomarker

According to the study’s findings, analysis of the data showed a significant biomarker signal for bipolar disorder, even after taking into account confounding factors such as medication.

The identified biomarkers were primarily related to lifetime manic symptoms and were validated in a separate group of patients who received a new clinical diagnosis of major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder during the study’s one-year follow-up period.

Thus, it was found that the combination of patient-provided information and biomarker testing Significant improvements in diagnostic outcomes for people with bipolar disorderEspecially in those where the diagnosis was unclear.

Thus, Dr. Ban explains that “evaluation Online was more effective overall, but Biomarker testing works well and is very fast, A combination of both approaches would be ideal, as they are complementary.

Its company is Cambridge Enterprise campushas applied for a patent on this study, which is supported by the Stanley Medical Research Institute and Sciomics, a spin-off company from the university co-founded by Sabine Ban, Professor of Neurotechnology, who is also Lucy Also a member of Cavendish College, Cambridge.

Bipolar Disorder and Severe Mood Changes

Bipolar disorder can cause severe mood swings, according to Medline Plus, and sometimes the affected person may feel extremely happy, cheerful, irritable, or energetic. In scientific jargon it is called manic episode,

At other times you may feel sad, depressed, apathetic, or depressed. it is called depressive episode, You may have manic and depressive symptoms at the same time, also known as mixed case,

Bipolar disorder along with mood changes Causes changes in behavior, energy, and activity levels, It had other names also, like manic depression one of two manic depressive disorder,

He bipolar I disorder This includes manic episodes that last for at least seven days or manic symptoms that are so severe that you need immediate hospital care. Depressive episodes are also common. They usually last for at least two weeks. This type of disorder may also include mixed episodes.

He bipolar II disorder It is defined by depressive episodes, but instead of severe manic episodes, hypomanic episodes occur. Hypomania is a less severe version of mania.

At the end, cyclothymic disorder Or cyclothymia also presents hypomanic and depressive symptoms, but they are not as intense or long-lasting. Symptoms usually last for at least two years in adults and up to a year in children and teens.

handle some estimation data 80 million to determine the number of people suffering from bipolar disorder worldwide And 40% of these patients have been misdiagnosed as having major depressive disorder.