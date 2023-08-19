Health

“Bipolar”, the song with which Felipe Zarruc claims to society

In 2007 musician felipe zarruk He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, from then on he understood why he had episodes of anxiety that he didn’t know how to handle. He chose to write down his experiences while dealing with those episodes.

zarruk formed the band “Republic of Ravens” With which he criticizes Colombian society. As a solo artist, he wanted to do a catharsis and reflect on what life is like as a person with bipolar disorder, and from there the song was born. “bipolar”,

With this song, and with the memes made in the first person, he tells people who are not bipolar, but someone close to them has been diagnosed, that “it’s only in your head” or “pray that God Phrases like “will help you” do not help except reading and listening to the experiences of people suffering from it.

in song “bipolar” What may sound rude to some listeners because of the mother’s claim to have brought him into the world should be understood as a way of embracing a society that doesn’t actually make life easier for others but in terms of is unitary. Seek comfort.

The song is no different from the theme of Felipe Zarruc’s music. With my band these days”raven republicHe is preparing what will be his second rock opera which he plans to title “Sweet Violence” which he hopes to present before the end of the year.

