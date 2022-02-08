Biraghi: “From Moena you can breathe a different air. Here’s what Italiano asks me “

“The team, the coach, the club and the fans are one and the same. And this is an important thing: unity of purpose always leads to something good.”

On the official Fiorentina website, we find an exclusive interview with Cristiano Biraghi. These are the statements of Captain Viola:

On the relationship with the fans: I think that good things come with some skirmishes .. At first I can seem a bit unpleasant, distant or closed, the first impression I leave is never positive. I understand it, but there is nothing I can do about it: it’s my character question.

On the relationship with the team: Already from Moena there was a different air than in recent years, a new enthusiasm. It is usually not easy to restart at the most after a difficult year like the scrosa. But, already in the early days it was clear that things were changing: both on the pitch and among the people. In fact, what we are demonstrating and what we want to improve is this. The team, the coach, the club and the fans are one and the same. And this is an important thing, unity of purpose always leads to something good.

On Viola Park: The last time we came in August, the works are proceeding very well. It is very nice to see such a structure grow that the President is giving us (laughs, ed). In addition to the positive effects it will bring to the first team, it is nice to see how Rocco is thinking about all of Fiorentina: starting from the little ones to the girls.

On the relationship with the coach: Very beautifull. We often talk about many things. One of the greatest strengths of the coach is sincerity so let’s talk about everything. I like people like this: it is right to say the positive things, but also the negative ones. With his arrival he managed to give us a lot because if we are doing this championship now it is also a lot of thanks to him. He has given us a very precise playing footprint, where we too have been good at incorporating it. What are you asking me? This year is the first after 10 in my career in which I touch many balls under construction. The coach asks me to come often on the pitch almost like a “midfielder” and I really like this. Furthermore, with the Italian way of playing every game is empowered.

February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 16:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link