Birdman film tonight on tv: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

Birdman is the film tonight on TV on Sunday 12 September 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Rai 5. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming.

Birdman movie tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The cast consists of Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Ryan, Merritt Wever, Joel Garland, Clark Middleton, Bill Camp, Dusan Dukic, Andrea Riseborough.

Birdman movie tonight on tv: plot

Riggan Thomas, a sunset boulevard actor who once starred as the iconic superhero Birdman, fights his ego and attempts to recover his career and family in the days leading up to the debut of a stage adaptation of Raymond Carver’s opera. “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” on Broadway. The company also involves his daughter, who has just come out of a detoxification center, his lover, a producer friend, an actress with many dreams in the drawer and a promising young actor, but with a bad temper. A series of disastrous events soon put the production in serious danger, placing Riggan in a very difficult situation …

Birdman film tonight on tv: curiosity

The film opened the 71st Venice International Film Festival, where Iñárritu was nominated for the Golden Lion.

The film won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film to Michael Keaton.

The film opens with a long sequence shot that has now become a cult.

Birdman streaming

Birdman streaming will also be visible for free from the site raiplay.it/dirette/rai5 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the RaiPlay app available for iOS and Android.

Birdman movie tonight on tv: trailer

