“Birdman”, the plot of the film – Rai5

“Birdman”Is the title of the film Alejandro G. Iñárritu that Rai5 proposes Tuesday 7 September 2021 at 21.16.

– Advertisement –

The film won four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Birdman – The plot

The film follows the story of actor Riggan Thomson, grappling with the staging of an ambitious new comedy on Broadway, which should relaunch his career now nearing its end.

It is a very risky step in several respects, but the man, who in the past has achieved success in the role of a superhero, strongly hopes to obtain artistic recognition, to demonstrate to everyone, and first of all to himself, not to be just a former Hollywood star.

It is shortly before the evening of the premiere when the protagonist of the comedy is accidentally injured during rehearsals and therefore has to be replaced in a very short time.

Loading... Advertisements

– Advertisement –

At the suggestion of co-star actress Lesley and with the encouragement of his best friend and producer Jake, Riggan reluctantly chooses Mike Shiner, a loose cannon that the audience likes and can guarantee a good review of the play.

As he prepares for his stage debut, Riggan is confronted with his girlfriend and co-star Laura, his daughter just out of a detox center and his personal assistant Sam, and his ex-wife Sylvia, always ready to help. to keep the situation under control.

In the cast Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Naomi Watts, Emma Stone, Amy Ryan, Andrew Riseborough, Zach Galifianakis, Linsday Duncan.

– Advertisement –