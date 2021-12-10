“Birds are spy drones” The parody on conspiracy theorists that is popular in the US- Corriere.it

The attempt of Generation Z to “fight madness with madness”, explained the creator Peter McIndoe, 23 years old

“The birds aren’t real, but spy drones,” read huge billboards that recently appeared in Pittsburgh, Memphis and Los Angeles. On Instagram and TikTok, the account of «Birds Aren’t Real» has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and YouTube videos on the subject have gone viral. Last month, his “followers” even have protested outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to ask the company to change the bird’s logo. Phenomena linked to a conspiracy theory that is popular among Generation Z, according to which birds do not exist and are actually drones installed by the US government to spy on Americans. Hundreds of thousands of young people joined the movement, taking to the streets chanting the slogan wearing ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ t-shirts.

They may appear to be adepts of one of the many conspiracy theories unleashed by the past administration to overturn the election result. Or remember QAnon, the conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by an elite of Democrats who traffick children. Actually Birds Aren’t Real was born as mockery of real conspiracy theorists. It was conceived as parody of disinformation, even if – and it is a paradoxical effect – the movement is gaining followers who really believe in its delusional and ironic manifesto.

It is Generation Z’s attempt to “fight madness with madness,” explained Peter McIndoe, 23, creator of Birds Aren’t Real in 2017. Donald J. Trump had just been sworn in as president. “Basically it became a disinformation experimentMcIndoe told the New York Times. “We were able to build an entirely imaginary world that was reported as a fact in the local media.”

In a post-truth world dominated by fake news, young people have chosen to fight withweapon of the absurd and paradox. Most of Birds Aren’t Real’s members grew up in a world overrun with misinformation. Some have family members who have become targets of conspiracy theories. For many Generation Z youth, the movement has become a way to collectively address those experiences.

“Birds Aren’t Real is not a superficial satire of conspiracies. It comes from the depths»Assured McIndoe. “For many people in our generation it was a way of working through the madness we grew up in“.

McIndoe was raised on milk and conspiracies. Until he was 18, he grew up with seven siblings in a deeply conservative community outside Cincinnati, then in rural Arkansas. He studied at home, taught that “evolution is a huge brainwashing scheme by the Democrats and that Obama is the Antichrist,” he said. In high school, social media offered him a way out of home culture. When he left home to attend the University of Arkansas in 2016, he realized he wasn’t the only young man forced to hover between multiple realities.

In 2018 McIndoe moved to Memphis. He hired an actor to play a former CIA agent who confessed to working on surveillance of bird-shaped drones: the video surpassed 20 million views on TikTok

. Then he started selling the merchandising. A business that earns several thousand dollars a month, many of which are used to purchase billboards. “It’s a way to laugh at madness rather than being overwhelmed by it. Most conspiracy theories are fueled by hatred or mistrust or a powerful leader, it’s about finding an outlet for our pain. We have intentionally spread disinformation over the past four years, but with a purpose: offer a mirror to America in the age of the Internet “.