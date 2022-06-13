Birds of Prey is coming to Amazon Prime Video very soon

Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, is really great

Amazon has confirmed that DC’s underrated superhero movie Birds of Prey is coming to its streaming platform in a matter of weeks, giving those who missed out on the Margot Robbie-directed feature the first time around another chance to see it.

Birds of Prey, or as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) became known, was one of the last theatrical releases before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off in 2020. In addition, it followed the David Ayer’s lousy 2016 Suicide Squad movie, not to be confused with last year’s James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. Which was actually great.

As a result of this, coupled with poor marketing, the film struggled to recoup its cost, bordering on $200 million at the box office. That’s a great shame considering it’s one of the best things about the DCEU to date. Now is the perfect time to right this wrong with Birds of Prey, available to stream on July 7, 2022.

Check out the trailer for Birds of Prey below:

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH BIRDS OF PREY

where to start A common problem among audiences with the DCEU is that the movies take themselves too seriously, unlike the colorful and fun world of Marvel. Birds of Prey stands apart from Batman v Superman and the rest because it hits the nail on the head. It may be dark in tone, but it fills with bright colors and witty imagery as it dives into the mind of Harley Quinn.

Although the story is nothing revolutionary, the choreography of the fights and the soundtrack are dynamite. The scene where Harley fights the GCPD prisoners as water pours down from the sprinklers is quite a sight, further enhanced by Halsey’s “Experiment on Me” playing in the background. It is to be applauded how choreographer Jon Valera and stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio have managed to bring so much versatility to the use of a baseball bat when it comes to action.

In addition, it has one of the best villains of recent years, thanks to the memorable Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, by Ewan McGregor. the actor of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a fan favorite, is truly terrifying and goes from cute to full-blown psycho at the sight of a snot bubble. He then outdoes himself in a sadistic scene set in his own club that he wouldn’t want to mess up, but I honestly think he’s the closest thing to Heath Ledger’s Joker. He’s not at that level but he’s not a million miles away either.

Then we have Mary Elizabeth Winstead, best known for Scott Pilgrim and 10 Cloverfield Lane, as the hugely recognizable and equally bumbling Huntress. Though she hasn’t been given enough screen time, the actress does admirably well with what she’s given, viciously taking down anyone who gets in her way. Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollet-Bell), on the other hand, gives us an interesting take on the hypersonic, screaming character, something I can’t wait to see more of in the next HBO Max movie (via dead line).

Best of all, it’s just plain fun. Whether it’s a roller-skate car chase, a crazy race centered around a grilled egg sandwich, or just Robbie’s great effort to make the often one-dimensional character of Harley Quinn much more than just an obsession by the joker. Do not hesitate.

Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong and Ewan McGregor. Is available in Amazon Prime Video Starting July 8, 2022 in the UK and Ireland, for those in the US, you can watch the film on HBO Max.