Birdsong is the best remedy for mental health

The pattering of the rain against the window glass, the sound of the waves or the sing of the birds are some of the most relaxing sounds out there. They are good for be better and disconnect. In this sense, listening to the song of the birds has a therapeutic effect in people: improves your mood and mental health while minimizing the risk of having paranoia Y anxiety. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Germany.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists divided 295 volunteers into four groups randomly. some of them heard little traffic noise while others had to listen a lot of traffic noise. Another of the groups was given little birds singing and to the fourth one lots of birdsong. The four groups listened to the sounds for six minutes and had toand fill out questionnaires about their levels of sadness, anxiety, and paranoia before and after being subjected to the sounds.

“Everyone has certain psychological dispositions. Healthy people can also experience temporary anxious thoughts or paranoid perceptions. The questionnaires allow us to identify trends of people without a diagnosis of depression, anxiety and paranoia and to investigate the effect of the sounds of birds or traffic on these tendencies,” said Emil Stobbepredoctoral fellow and main author of the study, which was done online.

It doesn’t matter which bird sings: the important thing is that it sings pexels

The results, which have been published in the journal science reportshave shown for the first time that listen to the birds singeven for a few minutesReduces levels of anxiety and paranoia. However, the song of the birds did not have a positive effect on the levels of depression. Is it necessary to listen to a particular species of bird to feel better? No, the beneficial effects of chanting are kept regardless of the type of bird: a canary, a nightingale or a blackbird works just as well.

On the other hand, the traffic noise worsened the depressive states. And what is worse: the more different noise – horn, motorcycles accelerating, truck horns -, the greater the negative impact. In parallel, the researchers also found that neither birdsong nor traffic noise had any influence on the cognitive performance.

An excursion into nature

The researchers believe that these effects may be explained by the fact that the song of the birds is an indication, more or less subtle, of a intact natural environment. Therefore, the sound of birds has the power to divert attention from stressors that might otherwise upset people.

The results obtained suggest that the song of the birds could be apply to patients who are at risk of having mental disorders. According to Stobbe, something that would be very simple to do is to put a Bird Audio CD. Although the really interesting thing would be go to the field and listen to them live: “If we were already able to demonstrate such effects in an online experiment carried out by the participants on a computer, we can assume that they are even stronger outdoors in nature.”

In the cities there is too much noise PExels

The positive influence of birdsong on mood is already known, but to the authors’ knowledge, this study is the first to reveal an effect on mood.s paranoid states. “What is clear is that the nature improves mental health and well-being“, has concluded Simone Kühn, director of the research group.

The urban noise that comes

The constant urbanization will make people more and more exposed to traffic noise. These results are also a sample of what awaits us in 2050, when it is estimated that the 70% of the world’s population will live in cities: noise, noise and more noise. Therefore, worse mental health.

Therefore, the researchers say that it is essential to understand the environmental influences on our well-being and cognitionn. “With our research we also want to raise awareness of the interdependence between humans and nature,” Stobbe told Newsweek.





