Birra del Borgo closes the premises in Rome and fires: 42 workers at home

Birra del Borgo fires. The craft brewery founded in 2005 in Borgorose, in the province of Rieti, and acquired six years ago by the multinational Ab InBev, is in crisis and has decided to dismantle part of its activities. The dismissal procedure has already begun for 42 workers out of 74 total employees.

It is the result of an “operational and reorganization intervention” that does not spare any department: the commercial and marketing department will be eliminated; the People, Lab and Plant Area departments reorganized; the activities of the two clubs in Rome will then cease, namely the Osteria di Birra del Borgo in Prati and the Counter in Piazza Bologna. The Collerosso brewery was acquired and saved: taken over by the brewer Matteo Corazza, who could thus remove two employees from the redundancy list.

At the base of the Birra del Borgo layoffs “the serious economic situation generated by the pandemic related to Covid-19”, an emergency situation that involved the country and the reference market by whipping a company, so we read on the procedure, already in crisis from 2018. In the last year, the losses recorded were almost 6 million euros. Hence the layoffs for over half of the staff, the closure of entire departments and the two premises in Rome. “An irreversible reorganization intervention” for the company which is also said to be “unable to evaluate alternative measures that can deal with the social consequences of implementing the program to reduce its staff”. In short, Birra del Borgo does not go back on the layoffs.

The trade unions protest. “The paradoxical thing is that until last year there was no sign of this imminent crisis, the company has always behaved as if it had bright prospects in front of it: investments and hires were made. This quick operation on redundancies does not come back to us ”- says Alessandro Russo of Filcams CGIL in RomaToday. “Why did we immediately get to layoffs without using the social safety nets provided? It amazes us that a multinational of that size discusses how a small company is, makes it known in a transparent way what its intentions are for the future and if a sale is on the horizon it protects its workers “. The first discussion table between unions and property that was held last week ended with a black smoke: Birra del Borgo confirmed the 40 layoffs. “We asked for the procedure to be withdrawn, we are not convinced by the reasons. It is necessary to understand through a new industrial plan and the use of social safety nets how we can recover breath and avoid a further blow to the workers ”- added Giuseppe Cappucci of Flai CGIL.

The next meeting is already set for February 15, the trade unionists hope the dialogue will resume: “We continue to believe that, within a context of undeniable pandemic crisis, a company belonging to a multinational group must act all the tools available to protect employment, not to exploit the economic situation for evidently other purposes “. The request to the company is to evaluate all the innovations envisaged by the reform of the social safety nets. “In the time that will elapse from here to the next meeting – write Filcams and Flai Cgil – we will find a way to make another assembly passage between workers to coordinate future union, disputes, political, communication and, it should not be excluded, struggle” .

