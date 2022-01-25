Birra del Borgo fires 42 employees (out of 72) by email and closes the historic Borgorose plant

(thin.) Also Beer of the Borgo pays the costs of the crisis linked to the health emergency, the multinational that heads it – Ab InBev – announced with an email that will lay off or not renew 42 employees on 72 and that will close the restaurants and the historic experimental plant in Collerosso.

The brand, born in 2005 from an idea of ​​Leonardo Di Vincenzo, in Borgorose, had long since left the world artisanal from which he had started, inserting himself into a more dynamic industrial thanks to multinational who had decided to acquire it. The email sent to the employees – CorSera and Repubblica explain – sees the company’s desire to cut costs by reducing jobs and effectively leaving only the production sector standing. The departments interested in what is learned should concern the commercial group, the marketing group, the historic brewery of Collerosso and all the commercial activities located in Rome, Osteria (of Birra del Borgo in Via Silla) and Bancone in Piazza Bologna. Only the one of will remain open Spedino and some collaborators present in that operational headquarters. The total would be around 40 employees, at risk as early as February 1st. At the moment no official confirmation or denial.

An earthquake that, however, does not appear new: on 18 January, the Osteria di Birra del Borgo in the Prati district of Rome had communicated via post on social media of a closure that had to be alone temporary and due to the resurgence of Covid infections: “We tried to resist until the end but unfortunately we are forced to temporarily close the Osteria. Stay tuned, we will communicate the reopening via social media, hopefully as soon as possible because we already miss you. If we can’t guarantee quality of service and the best possible experience, we prefer to close. But let’s be back soon, a matter of days, I promise “. Only a few days later, on January 22nd, an identical post appeared on the profile of the Birra del Borgo counter in Piazza Bologna.

“Dear all – reads the email – We thank you for taking part in today’s session. As you may have heard in the call, the collective dismissal procedure which will concern the job positions of our organization indicated during the meeting. Aware of the current delicate moment that all of us are facing, further information will follow in the coming weeks “.

Photo: RietiLife ©