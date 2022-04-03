Birth of Indigo: Evaluna and other celebrities who decided to give birth with a HOME birth

There are less and less days left for the birth of Indigothe baby of Eva Luna and Camilo and grandson of Ricardo Montanerwho in recent days has revealed details of her daughter’s delivery, which will be at home and will have the help of a midwife.

The Venezuelan artist is not the only celebrity who has decided to give birth in a more natural way and accompanied by her loved ones. Other great personalities of the show have also chosen to receive their little ones in the comfort of their home and with personalized treatment, forgetting about operating rooms and hospital rooms.

And it is increasingly common for celebrities to choose this option as a way to live this beautiful experience, in private and as calmly as possible, although, of course, with the help of health professionals. They are the famous ones who had their children with home births.

michelle renaud

In 2017, the Mexican Michelle Renaud became a mother at the age of 28 when she gave birth to her son Marcelo. “Mine was a home birth. Since I got pregnant I knew it would be a home birth and I wasn’t going to go to any hospital, so I prepared myself, I read all the books in the world, I had a wonderful midwife, everything incredible,” said the actress for Unicable.

giselle bundchen

The successful Victoria’s Secret supermodel and her husband, American player Tom Brady, made the decision to welcome two children with a natural birth in their own home. This is how Benjamin was born in 2009 and Vivian in 2012. “Giving birth was the most intense and challenging experience of my life. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to give birth at home, surrounded by love and where I felt safe,” she said. the brazilian top

Cindy Crawford

On July 2, 1999, the international model debuted as the mother of a boy named Presley Walker Gerber at her residence in Los Angeles, California. Crawford was supervised by a midwife and a nurse during the 17-hour labor, she told People magazine.

Pamela Anderson

The actress and former Playboy bunny was another celebrity who experienced a home birth with her two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, from her relationship with Tommy Lee. “She gave birth at home both times … she was natural, with a midwife, in water, with nothing. Not even Tylenol,” the Baywatch star told Larry King.

Jessica Alba

During the birth of her little daughter Honor in 2008, Jessica Alba said she practiced the “HypnoBirth” method, focused on relaxation at the time of contractions. “I didn’t scream, it was really Zen,” Jessica revealed to US Weekly. “The birth was a kind of meditation. I did breathing with yoga.”

Gigi Hadid

The famous model gave birth in September 2021 to her first daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik. About her experience as a new mother, Hadid told Vogue magazine that she had a natural birth in her home, without putting on an epidural, anesthesia to block the pain of giving birth. As she explained, one of her reasons for not going to the hospital was the Covid-19 pandemic.

