Birth of Indigo: Montaner family meets at Evaluna and Camilo’s house to receive the baby

The birth of Indigobaby of Camilo and Evalunais getting closer, according to the own words of Ricardo Montaner, who for a few months assured that he would be born in April.

The couple has shared since October and throughout these months, the evolution of pregnancy of Evaluna, showing off her baby bump on different occasions and events.

Although according to what the Argentine singer revealed to the program “windowing“The last photographs we have seen of her daughter’s womb are nothing compared to how she is now.

It also revealed that the family will meet in Miami to be present at the time of Birth of the young actress, who will give birth at home.

Let’s remember that the baby will be born in the family home with the help of the midwife and they even have a tub prepared in case they decide to have it born in water.

So some family members already are in the Echeverría-Montaner residence to be the first to meet Indigo.

Both Ricardo Montaner and his wife marlene rodriguezthey are already at the couple’s house ready to welcome their grandson.

Marlene even arrived a few days ago to help “prepare everything” for childbirth, while the singer-songwriter uploaded some stories to his Instagram account in which he showed that he was with his son-in-law.

This means that Camilo has put take a break from your busy schedule to be with his wife, even for a few days he shared on his networks that he wanted satisfy the cravings of the actress with a pizza.

Some of the members still missing from the family home are Mau and Rickywho are currently offering a series of concerts in Spain and will take the first flight back to Florida to be with their sister.

According to the family patriarch, the baby will be born “in the next week”.

