Birthday Emma Watson: her best roles, besides being Hermione in Harry Potter

Emma Watson turns 32 and his fans around the world celebrate. And it is that the little girl who was encouraged to embody one of the most captivating characters in the saga of Harry Potter she gained a loyal following that followed her well beyond her days as a magician. Born in France but based in the United Kingdom, she grew as an actor since she finished her work as Hermione and today she is considered one of the most relevant British actresses.

Many stayed years behind and still identify her only with the character created by JK Rowling. Nevertheless, Emma Watson He has a filmography that spans several genres. and presents stories for all ages, tastes and interests.

noah is the film starring Russel Crowe and directed by Darren Aronofsky that goes back to that biblical story in which a man must build an ark to save from the great flood those species that are not participants in the devastation of nature. The chosen one, a humble carpenter, will be in charge of building that great boat to save two species of each animal and its family.

In this film, Emma Watson embodies ila, Noah’s adopted daughter who ends up falling in love with the protagonist’s biological son. She is originally from main conflict of this film and his character takes the other protagonists to the limit, alters the initial mission of the carpenter and leaves a teaching and reflection for the end of the film.

The advantages of being invisible It is based on the novel written by Stephen Chbosky, which follows the story of a new young man in a school who seeks to integrate despite carrying a hard history. Despite his great intellect, he is outcast by his peers until he meets Sam (Emma Watson) Y a Patrick (Ezra Miller), two students who will try to protect him, teach him to defend himself and fight for his rights.

Trailer for The Perks of Being Invisible

Emma Watson She faced a different role than what she was used to. This film was one of the first that she made after Harry Potter ended. She is the main character’s emotional support for much of the film but her absence towards the end He confronts young Charlie with a reality for which he was not entirely prepared.

little women is a new adaptation -he had already had one in 1994- of the homonymous book published on September 30, 1868 which follows the story of the March sisters and how all four must cope with growing up and reaching adulthood in 19th century American society.

Trailer for “Little Women” – Source: YouTube

Emma Watson plays Margaret -or Meg-, the oldest of the Marches. She is perhaps the least conflictive of the family but the one who is the support of her other sisters when difficulties overwhelm them. Described in the book as “beautiful, with soft hair and small hands,” she was played to great acclaim by Watson and earned her critical acclaim and great reception among her fans.

One of the first absolute protagonists for Emma Watson and nothing more and nothing less than with Tom Hanks. This film follows the story of Mae Holland, who is hired by The Circle, a prestigious and imposing Internet company run by Eamon Bailey (Hanks).

His enthusiasm for the new job ends soon when he discovers that behind the facade of the company they hide dark secrets, excessive control over employees and network users and little transparency. With a great job by the actress, this movie received very good reviews from users but not so with the media. According to the portal sensaine, It has only a rating of 2.6/5 from specialized critics.

Horror, suspense, crime and mystery. A very ambitious bet for Emma Watson after having starred, more than anything, in films for a teenage audience. The film also had the presence of Ethan Hawke, David Thewlis Y Dale Dicky.

Regression follows the story of a man accused of having abused his daughter although he claims not to remember anything. Admitting his guilt without being able to know exactly what happened, he turns to a psychologist to unravel the fateful events and discover at the same time an alleged satanic cult, someone else’s involvement, and dark family secrets.