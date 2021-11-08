Birthday Kate Winslet, the actress turns 45

Talented, beautiful and champion of body positivity: yes, because with her body Kate Winslet, 46 years old on 5 October, is one of us. One of the many women who struggle with the scales (“Real women do not carry the 38” was one of her famous statements to those who accused her of being too chubby), yet they remain very sensual, having children and they slowly dispose of the pounds gained, which often match looks and sometimes not, which they love with passion and sometimes they make a mistake, man. In short, a real woman who, for this very reason, beyond the undisputed talent, we like very much. On the occasion of her 46 years, we retrace the life and career of Kate, which exploded in 1997 with Titanic (which also gave birth to an unbreakable friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio) and who now sees her fresh winner of an Emmy for Best Actress in a miniseries. for Murder in Easttown (available on Sky). Award that Kate received wearing a splendid black Armani Privé dress and thanking the director for having created “a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman who legitimized all of us“. We do this through the images of his childhood, his loves (three husbands: the current Ned Rocknroll aka Edward Abel Smith, grandson of Richard Branson, James Threapleton and Sam Mendes. From each of them he had a son, respectively: Bear, Mia and Joe Alfie), but above all her looks. 54 images, from 1996 to today (although in the last year she has sipped the appearances), which enhance her curves and make her a style icon for all women with a “real” body, as you say