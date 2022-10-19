Birthday of Julia Roberts, a Hollywood heavyweight

Julia Fiona Roberts, who as a child was more interested in being a vet than acting, born October 28, 1967 in Georgia, United States. In the decade that she came into the world, her parents opened a workshop for actors and writers in Atlanta and when she was little, she published O, The Oprah Magazine, she attended theatrical productions.

His parents separated in 1971 and, When he was nine years old, his father passed away from cancer.. “I don’t remember his illness, but I remember him fondly and vividly,” he said at a cancer event 10 years ago, according to Extra. And he assured that it was difficult not to have it, especially having children. “That’s where you feel the real robbery. He is not here to be a grandfather.”

His mother also died of cancer. in 2015. “My mother worked full time and raised three girls practically on her own,” she told People in 2017. “My brother [el también actor Eric Roberts] he is older, so he had left home. She never let the pressure show.”

Once she finished high school, the vet had been put aside and Roberts went to New York. Arriving signed up at a modeling agency and started auditioning. In 1986, a year later, she got her first film, “BloodRed” after the recommendation of his brother, with whom he shared a set. However, the tape was not released until three years later.

By then Roberts had already worked on two other film projects, “Satisfaction” Y “Mystic Pizza”in which he had a leading role, and had participated in some productions for television. “Steel Magnolias”from 1989, marked a turning point in his career and earned him his first Oscar nomination.

A year later, she shot the role that established her fame, that of Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman”, in which he shares the poster with Richard Gere. “I have a funny story,” actress Patricia Arquette said in a conversation with Roberts for Variety in 2019. “Many, many, many years ago, one of my first auditions was for a movie called ‘3,000.’ Most people don’t know that ‘3,000’ was the original script for ‘Pretty Woman’ and the ending was strong.”

In the original denouement, Roberts noted, Edward was throwing Vivian out of the car and leaving her in an alley. “I got the part in ‘3,000,’” Roberts said. “I love that you ask me this question. But she did not paint anything in a movie like that. This small production company closed for the weekend and on Monday I had no work.” The script changed hands and Garry Marshall joined the project as director. Since she had had the role for three days, he thought it was only fair to meet her. “And they had changed everything,” Roberts said.

THE OSCAR, HIS PRECIOUS TROPHY

Throughout the nineties, the actress added more titles to her career and made a name for herself in romantic comedies, thanks to films like “Something to Talk About”, “My Best Friend’s Weeding” either “Nothing Hill”. Throughout the two thousand she expanded her filmography with “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Mona Lista Smile” Y “closer”, among other. In the second decade of the new millennium she was part of the poster for movies like “Eat Pray Love”, “Mirror, Mirror”, “Secret in The Eyes” either “Monster”.

The actress has been nominated four times for an Academy Award and in 2001 it won the category of best actress for “Erin Brokovich”. “I thought Ellen Burstyn was going to win, so I had a great weekend before. My sister and her husband were there, and it was something I wish everyone could experience at least once,” she told Oprah Winfrey magazine. “It’s a total honor,” she assured her about what it means to win this award for an actress. “It’s exciting and on the one hand it means a lot of things and on the other hand it doesn’t really mean anything.”

In mid-September, the actress premiered her first romantic comedy in years and her first movie in four, following “Ben is Back” in 2018. Roberts she has been married since 2002 with cameraman Daniel Moder, with whom he has three children.

