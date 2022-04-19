Births drop in Hungary: “It’s the vaccine’s fault”

In recent years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has invested heavily in family support programs to increase fertility and counter the demographic stagnation in the country. But after the first positive results, the trend in births begins to reverse and could show a negative sign in 2022. There are those who argue that it could be the effect of Orban’s own policies. But according to some experts, the cause should be sought in anti-Covid vaccinations, which would have slowed down the planning of pregnancies.

According to data published by the 24.hu website, the births registered in the first two months of 2022 are significantly lower than in previous years. Normally, at least 7,000 babies are born a month in Hungary, but this year the number of babies has dropped to 6602 in January and 6068 in February. Last year there were 7342 births in January and 7161 in February, while in 2020 there were 8105 in the first month of the year and 7060 in the second. In 2019, 7365 in January and 6544 in February. These first data, according to the statisticians, presage that the positive trend of births of which Orban has made a political banner could stop in 2022.

For Ágnes Szabó-Morvai, a senior researcher at the Center for Economic and Regional Studies (Krtk), fertility policies can increase or decrease the number of births in two ways. On the one hand, families have more children than originally planned to rely on government incentives, which would translate into a long-term population increase. On the other hand, however, families may also not have more children than initially planned, but simply anticipate the pregnancies in order to benefit first from the supports. In this case, therefore, there would only be a temporary increase, which would subsequently lead to an almost automatic decrease. Data from January and February suggest the second case is occurring, casting a shadow over the effectiveness of the government’s demographic policies.

Demographer Csaba Tóth, on the other hand, believes that the reduction in the number of births could be caused by the coronavirus vaccination campaign. “Many people have postponed (the decision) to have children because of the vaccine,” he said, but added that he is still caught up in whether this is the real reason or if there is more. In any case, he recalled, “all countries are having fewer children”, even though Hungary has registered an above-average decline.

According to other experts such as Balázs Kapitány and Zsolt Spéder, the impact of the measures contained in the family protection plan is likely to be a significant increase in the birth rate, which has been falling since December 2019.