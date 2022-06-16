Bisexual and diagnosed with disease; this is how Matilda is today

Netflix announced that the new version of the movie child cult Matilda, a musical, opens in December. “Matilda by Roald Dahl, the musical” is the film production for the streaming platform that seeks to recreate the movie starring Mara Wilson in 1996.

With regard to this announcement, from Diario Libre we have investigated what has become of the actress and why we have seen so little of her since she brought the character to life.

Based on a story by Roal Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Matilda tells the story of a little girl with a horrible family who discovers the power of reading and her mind. Wilson was selected by actor and director Danny DeVito and immediately movie became a favorite of adults and children who laughed to see how Matilda he was facing the evil headmistress Tronchatoro.

What happened to Mara Wilson? the protagonist of Matilda She achieved popularity with the film and, since then, little has been known about her. Today she is 35 years old, she works on projects far from acting and fights against a disease diagnosed less than a year ago.

The actress Born in Los Angeles, she was only six years old when she played Natalie in Dad Forever, the movie starring Robin Williams. Her big screen debut was followed by a holiday hit: Miracle on 34th Street. And finally, she landed the role that would bring her worldwide recognition. Is about Matilda Wormwood, the main character in the fantasy comedy directed by Danny DeVito.

The success of Matilda It was accompanied by a terrible personal event since his mother was diagnosed with cancer and died months later, so Wilson decided not to participate in more films until he was 11 years old and soon realized that growing up in Hollywood is not wonderful, he ran into with which they only offered her roles as “the leading lady’s fat friend” in films where she would share scenes with Kristen Stewart and Scarlett Johansson.

Mara retired from the big screen and has been lending her voice to different animated series such as Batman Beyond and BoJack Horseman, but she is also dedicated to participating in several podcasts where she talks about her life suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and her bisexuality. 24 years have passed since the premiere of Matilda and she likes that there are many people who recognize her and tell her how much they liked the movie.

In 2013 he wrote the book Where Am I Now? In which she recounts in detail the nightmare that was growing up on the sets of her movies.

The actress of Matilda managed to heal what tormented her and turn fully to writing. However, she took up her on-screen work with recurring characters, most notably as actress of dubbing in series like bojack horseman Y Big Hero 6. Likewise, she participates in different podcasts and collaborates with articles, among which a publication in The New York Times about the conflict between Britney Spears and the guardianship of her father stands out.

In 2021, the writer posted an image on Instagram showing her covered hand after a medical study. In this sense, she explained what is happening to her: “I have POTS, which means Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. You know that feeling you sometimes get when you get dizzy from getting up too fast? Imagine having that all the time, and actually passing out from it.”

About the new version

The new one Matilda will be Alisha Wair and Miss Honey (Honey) will be personified by the actress Lashana Lynch, who recently gave something to talk about when it was announced that she would be the new 007. The film, which is directed by Matthew Warchus and written by Dennis Kelly, opted for Emma Thompson, one of the most respected actresses for the role of the fearsome Tronchatoro.

With all these changes, the platform seeks to bring the film closer to the new generations.