“Bisexual”: Dancer Toni Costa responded to a hot comment where they questioned his sexual orientation

In the world of entertainment all artists are exposed to anything, and they do not always receive good comments, because on some occasions they are usually quite negative and offensive by those who follow them on their social networks. On this occasion, the person affected turned out to be the dancer Toni Costa, who was questioned about his sexual orientation.

One of the users of the social network of the camera criticized him for showing Evelyn Beltrán, who is his current partnerbecause that person considers that it was because he was “bisexual” that Adamari López, mother of his little daughter AlaÏa, left him. At the same time, he affirmed that the Mexican actress according to and that on one occasion he made it public.

“I don’t know what @evelynbeltranoficial presumes Adamaris left him for a reason. She herself @adamarilopez confirmed that she is bisexual @toni ”, was the comment left by a follower in one of her publications when leaving her accompanied by her with whom she has a love relationship.

Costa was forced to answer him, since this is not the first time they have made this type of accusation unfounded. He added that if that were the case for him, he would say so and without any inconvenience. In addition, he took advantage of her to advise her to move forward in her life and God bless her.

“ha ha ha you are daring and disrespectful, if I were I would say it openly, without problems, but I’m sorry for you, it’s not the case, they’re already bored with that clowning, I advise you to move forward and be happy please, it will do you good. God bless you”, was the response offered by the dancer to the user.

From the moment they made it known that he was already dating another woman, the criticism has been quite a lot, apparently not everyone agrees that it was “so fast” that he surpassed López with whom he had a daughter.

Despite this circumstance, there are many personalities who have already taken the technique to deal with what ends up being their day to day, Well, not all his followers or fans are satisfied with what the famous do. Many of these cases come not only because of what they can post on social networks, but also when they are involved in scandals.

