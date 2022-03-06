Bishop convicted of sexual abuse

An Argentine bishop considered close to Pope Francis was sentenced this Friday to four years and six months in effective prison for sexual abuse against two seminarians, according to the ruling of a court in the city of Oran (northwest Argentina), which ordered his arrest. immediate arrest.

Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta, 57, who traveled from the Vatican to attend the hearings and was present in the room, was sentenced as “author of the crime of simple sexual abuse continued and aggravated for being committed by a minister of religious worship ”, according to a statement from the Judiciary of the province of Salta.

The trial began two weeks ago in Oran, a small city 1,700 km north of Buenos Aires.

Zanchetta was bishop of the diocese of Oran from 2013, a position to which he was appointed by the Argentine pope, until his resignation in 2017.

He was also an adviser for the management of Vatican assets, and had pleaded not guilty to the accusation of the two seminarians, whose identity was not disclosed and are mentioned by their initials.

The court also requested that, once the sentence is final (after possible appeals), Zanchetta be registered in the Genetic Data Bank, where rapists are registered.

“We are with mixed feelings. We wanted the maximum penalty, I was very much looking forward to this day that has finally arrived. Justice was served in some way, the victims have been believed and the truth has come to light,” Estela Mari, a relative of one of the seminarians, declared outside the court.

The complaint against the bishop was filed in 2018 by two seminarians, about events that, according to their account, occurred between 2014 and 2015.