Bishop of La Vega claims in front of Abinader that Loma Miranda has not yet been declared a national park

In the homily for the festivity of Our Lady of Las Mercedes, the bishop of La Vega, Héctor Rafael Rodríguez, raised his concerns regarding the high rates of violence in the country, corruption, the independence of justice and the Public Ministry, environmental protection and the Penal Code.

Rodríguez affirmed that the climate of violence that is being generated in the country is very worrying and that we only focus on the demonstrations, but the causes are not being delved into.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed the development of a behavior, which I call visceral, aimed at causing harm to private people through physical force, through psychic force, which we command many times, and through sexual force that have been undermining the culture of peace in our society,” he said.

The Catholic prelate stated that it is necessary to immediately curb the high levels of crime.

“This spiral of violence that we see every day must be stopped, otherwise we will have to live in cages, tied up, chained by fear of all these tragedies,” he assured.

He explained the need to reinforce educational and socialization models based on education in values ​​from the family.

Climate change

The bishop of La Vega reproached that environmental problems are imposed before the law and the authorities.

“They killed our beloved environment minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, I say well, environmental problems are stronger than the authorities, they are stronger than reason, and even than the law itself, it worries me, it worries me ”, he stated.

“In the name of a mine that I am extracting gravel, materials that the law wants to prevent me from, I kill anyone,” Rodríguez said.

He questioned that Loma Miranda has not yet been declared a national park as was announced last year in that same scenario.

“I feel that last year’s announcement, which caused great applause in this scenario about the introduction of the project in the Senate, and then passed by the Chamber of Deputies, I think, to turn Loma Miranda into a national park was like a fire. of artifice, which shows its beauty, but in an ephemeral way”, he said.

He wondered what happened to this beautiful, necessary and long-awaited project, and he affirmed that we can only wait and actively push so that this important area is respected.

The fight against corruption

It was the third point of concern for Monsignor Rodríguez, who stated that we still have pending debts in this matter, he asked that the institutions and the law prevail, and not what each minister wants to impose.

“I consider it sad that some people and even institutions advocate maintaining a corrupt system, torpedoing and boycotting, in many ways, in very subtle ways, sometimes that nobody realizes, the fight that is taking place,” he explained.

He was emphatic in stating that “we cannot allow corruption to permeate all levels of society, no sir, trying to establish that it is part of the Dominican economic and political culture, no sir, this country is not corrupt by origin, our institutions by origin they are not corrupt; And what’s happening”.

Independent Public Ministry

The head of the Diocese of La Vega congratulated the Public Ministry for the hard work they carry out and their courage in the fight against corruption, drug trafficking and money laundering.

He pointed out that it should be avoided that it is only the criteria of the authorities on duty that are taken into account to choose the public ministry or the judges, because this capricious way generates impunity.

The bishop of La Vega affirmed that “he supports a constitutional reform exclusively to establish and guarantee the independence of justice and the Public Ministry.”

Penal Code

Finally, Rodríguez expressed the need to approve the Penal Code, which he is aware will not be able to satisfy all segments of the population, he stressed that it is necessary to be able to give fair treatment to the various forms of crime that are affecting our society and that many they have no punishment because they are not in the code.

He ended by saying “I think it is time for this code to be approved”.