Bishop of Puerto Rico dismissed by Pope Francis denounces persecution

The Bishop of Arecibo (Puerto Rico), Msgr. Daniel Fernández Torres, dismissed by Pope Francis on March 9, assured that he feels “blessed to suffer persecution and slander.”

In a letter published shortly after the Holy See Press Office announced the Pope’s decision, Archbishop Fernández Torres assured that “today I can hold my head high and even being imperfect and sinful, know that I have done the right thing and That gives me a lot of inner peace.”

“I am also comforted by the meaning in Hebrew of the name Daniel, which I providentially received at my baptism, ‘God is my judge,'” he said.

With information from a source close to the case, ACI Prensa stated on March 8 that the removal of the 57-year-old Bishop of Arecibo was imminent.

Bishops are required to submit their resignation to the pope at age 75, as established by canon 401 of the Code of Canon Law, the law of the Church. If they do it before, there must be a serious reason, which is usually for health reasons.

The impeachment was originally scheduled for March 9. However, yesterday afternoon, in the midst of inquiries by phone and email made by this agency, the Apostolic Delegate for Puerto Rico, Msgr. Ghaleb Moussa Abdalla Bader, informed the Bishop of Arecibo that the decision of the Holy See was temporarily suspended.

According to Monsignor Bader, the dismissal would be delayed until Pope Francis concluded his spiritual exercises for Lent, on March 11, and can receive the Bishop of Arecibo in audience at the Vatican.

A few hours later, the dismissal of the Prelate was published by the Vatican.

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Álvaro Corrada del Río, Jesuit and Bishop Emeritus of Mayagüez, as Apostolic Administrator.

Although the Holy See has not made public the reason for the dismissal, ACI Prensa learned that at least two reasons led the Vatican to make that decision.

The first was the initial refusal of the Bishop of Arecibo to transfer the seminarians of his Diocese, currently in training at the University of Navarra (Spain), to the new Interdiocesan Seminary of Puerto Rico, approved by the Vatican at the beginning of March 2020.

The other factor was the defense of the Bishop of Arecibo of the Catholic faithful’s right to conscientious objection to compulsory vaccination in a statement published on August 17, 2021, following the guidelines issued more than half a year earlier by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Holy See.

Bishop Fernández Torres refused days later to sign a joint statement from the Puerto Rican Episcopal Conference that assured that “there is a duty to be vaccinated and that we do not see how a conscientious objection can be invoked from Catholic morality.”

In the controversial statement from the Episcopate of Puerto Rico, without the signature of the Bishop of Arecibo, it was requested that unvaccinated Catholics “refrain from participating in other face-to-face community activities of the churches.”

The Holy See asked the Bishop of Arecibo to resign, but he refused for reasons of conscience.

In his letter dated March 9, Msgr. Daniel Fernández Torres lamented “that in the Church where mercy is preached so much, in practice some lack a minimal sense of justice.”

“I have not been prosecuted, nor have I been formally accused of anything and simply one day the Apostolic Delegate verbally communicated to me that Rome was asking me to resign. A successor of the apostles is now being replaced without even undertaking what would be a proper canonical process to remove a parish priest,” he said.

The Prelate revealed that the Holy See informed him “that he had not committed any crime but that supposedly ‘he had not been obedient to the Pope nor had he had sufficient communion with my brother bishops of Puerto Rico’”.

“It was suggested to me that if I resigned from the diocese I would remain at the service of the Church in case at any time they needed me in another position; offer that actually proves my innocence. However, I did not resign because I did not want to become an accomplice in a totally unjust action and that even now I am reluctant to think that it could happen in our Church, ”he said.

Archbishop Fernández Torres stressed that “this personal experience, on the other hand, has helped me realize in a new way the serious responsibility that all bishops have in the government of the Church, which is apostolic and not pyramidal, synodal and not autocratic”.

“I think that for quite some time many bishops have been watching with concern what is happening in the Church and we have resisted believing what is happening. Today more than ever we must remember our calling to be prophets,” he noted.

“These are difficult times, but let’s not lose hope,” he encouraged.

Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres was born in Chicago (United States) in 1964, and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Arecibo at the age of 30, in 1995.

In 2007, today Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI named him Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Juan de Puerto Rico, led then and currently by Msgr. Roberto Octavio González Nieves. Three years later he was appointed Bishop of Arecibo.

Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres has been the most critical voice in the Church in Puerto Rico against gender ideology.

In his letter, the now Bishop Emeritus of Arecibo expressed his joy at “how much we have been able to do together from the Diocese of Arecibo, in these almost twelve years, in youth and vocational ministry, in the fight for the dignity of human love, family and respect for life.

In addition, he highlighted the work done “in the freedom of the Church against political interference, in the formation of holy priests and in having given a ‘House’ to the Virgin in our diocesan Sanctuary.”

“If for trying to be faithful to God I am replaced in office, it is worth it, because as a bishop I can be useful to the Church with my own testimony,” he said.

Towards the end of his message, Bishop Fernández Torres reiterated his “communion in the Catholic faith, with the Pope and my brothers in the episcopate, despite my perplexity at an incomprehensible arbitrariness.”

“And if, from now on, I can be of any service to you, I declare my full availability,” he said.