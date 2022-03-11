Bishop of Puerto Rico dismissed by the pope leaves “with head held high”

The Bishop of the Diocese of Arecibo (Puerto Rico), Monsignor Daniel Fernandezsaid that he walks “with his head held high”, after Pope Francis relieved him of his position this Wednesday due to differences over vaccination against covid-19.

Fernández will be replaced by Archbishop Álvaro Corrada del Río, bishop emeritus of Mayagüez, a municipality in western Puerto Rico, it is briefly indicated in the press release of the Holy See.

“When you receive the news of my substitution as bishop in charge of the Diocese of Arecibo, I want you to know that it is not up to me to explain a decision that I cannot explain myself, even if I accept it with the patience of Christ for the good of the Church,” Fernández said in a press release.

According to Vatican media, Fernández, 57, was replaced because he defended conscientious objection to compulsory vaccination against covid-19 last August and against the guidelines issued a few months earlier by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Holy See.

“When reacting to what happened, I feel blessed to suffer persecution and slander for announcing the truth of the dignity of man in circumstances like the current ones,” Fernández said.

He also assured that “I can hold my head high and even being imperfect and sinful, know that I have done the right thing and that gives me a lot of inner peace”.

However, he regretted “very much that in the Church, where mercy is preached so much, in practice some lack the slightest sense of justice.”

According to Fernández, he has not been prosecuted nor has he been accused “formally of anything” and that allegedly, “one day the Apostolic Delegate verbally communicated to me that Rome was asking me to resign.”

Given this, he argued that “a successor of the apostles is now replaced without even undertaking what would be a proper canonical process to remove a parish priest.”

“I was informed that he had not committed any crime, but that allegedly ‘he had not been obedient to the pope nor had he had sufficient communion with my brother bishops of Puerto Rico,'” he added.

He also reported that it was suggested to him that if he resigned from the diocese, he would remain at the service of the Church “in case they ever needed me in another position; an offer that in fact proves my innocence.”

“However, I did not resign because I did not want to become an accomplice in a totally unjust action and that even now I am reluctant to think that it could happen in our Church,” he emphasized.