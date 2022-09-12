Bishops blame the government for poverty and insecurity – Catholic Church thunders in Haiti

Raising their feet from their episcopal seats, as alarmed as the most defenseless, the Catholic bishops of a Haiti saturated with chaos, hunger and death have condemned the situation of poverty and insecurity that reigns “everywhere” there.

But in addition to that condemnation, the prelates were more direct and blamed the authorities, making it clear that they “cannot lead the country as it should be.”

The bishops, 10 in total, who carry out their missions in the ten dioceses located in the same number of departments, raise their concerns in a letter from the Episcopate Conference of Haiti to the government of neurosurgeon Ariel Henry.

In this correspondence, they urge those responsible for leading the country to make decisions to achieve the changes that the population needs. And incidentally, he gives them this warning: “The times are serious. The misery is too much. People need to live and have every right to live with respect and dignity.”

The content of the document shows the desire of the Haitian bishopric not to let the last mile of hope go to waste and to achieve a sigh of calm in that convulsed country.

“The situation of poverty and insecurity that prevails everywhere clearly shows that the authorities of our State cannot lead the country as it should be”, he points out.

arms trafficking

After stating their gratitude to those in Haiti who “train and inform” the population, they denounced “with all our might” radio announcers who “cite the name of the Catholic Church in the disastrous act of arms trafficking.”

Some of them, he specifies, “even threaten to do bad things in our church buildings, in our priests and nuns, in our collaborators and in our institutions.”

The Episcopate Conference defends the Catholic Church saying that it “is not involved in the arms trade. Let the prosecution do its job.”

And he adds: “Stop sowing confusion and confusion in the minds of the population. Defamation and slander are serious sins. They tarnish and kill people’s image and reputation.”

serve all

Stop reminding that the mission of the bishops in Haiti is “to serve all people”, both in the cities and in the most remote areas.

It also highlights that this institution is committed to the work of evangelization, serving in the fields of education, health, the promotion of dignity and human rights, social development and all good works of charity, and “helping the people Haitian, letting them steal their hope in the midst of despair and anguish.”

The last paragraph of the bishops’ letter states that what is happening now in Haiti requires that “everyone take responsibility with consistent words and good deeds to help change the face of the ruined country.”

The desire is, he underlines, “that we all walk together, hand in hand, along the right path, the path of light, truth, justice and development.”

Details

Untenable.

With the danger of living without a solution in sight, rising inflation, high food costs and deteriorating security make the situation in Haiti unsustainable. Many Haitians leave the country for safer destinations.

According to the United Nations, more than 36,000 people have fled from the capital alone, where more than a million people are directly affected by the violence.

Criminal gangs have taken over the country’s main highways.