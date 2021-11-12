Bisteccone, why was Giampiero Galeazzi so nicknamed? – Corriere.it

Behind the sports journalist’s nickname there is a story that dates back to 1970, when Galeazzi was 24 years old. At that time, he was still a sportsman (two-time rowing champion): his career in the world of journalism had yet to begin

The rowing champion, journalist and commentator Giampiero Galeazzi, who passed away at the age of 75 on 12 November, was also known as Bisteccone. But how was this nickname born and who was to give it to him? The story of this nickname was told by Galeazzi himself in some interviews. To retrace it, you need to go back in time to 1970, when his career as a journalist had not yet begun.

Back then, Galeazzi had 24 years and he was a sportsman. He had won two golds in the Italian rowing championships, but he was already dreaming of a career in the world of information. He knew and associated with some sports journalists, including Renato Venturini. It was he who introduced it to Gilberto Evangelisti, historical sports chronicler as well as creator of the nickname Bisteccone.

It all started thanks to one tennis challenge, a sport of which Galeazzi was already passionate and which he would later tell for years as a commentator: Venturini had asked Galeazzi to join him in the Roman headquarters of Rai, so that they could then set off together towards the fields. Knowing of his interest in the world of journalism, he introduced him to some colleagues. Including Evangelisti, who, finding him in front of him – Galeazzi was tall and well built – exclaimed: Ren, who am I Bisteccone?.

L’ironic remark it soon turned into a very sticky nickname, which Galeazzi carried with him throughout his career, which began a few months ago. His first post as a reporter was in 1972, at Munich Olympics.

