“Bitch ***, bitch ***, you ain’t worth a ***.” The horror against the little girl just slaughtered – Libero Quotidiano





Sullo rape of Primavalle, the New Year’s violence that dates back to 31 December 2020 and which involves grandchildren of well-known politicians and children of a soubrette who works on TV, are out now chilling details. The Corriere della Sera, in fact, it publishes the chats of the pack, a reading that hurts, very hard, in which horrible words are used. We almost always talk about sex, their muscular success, violence, abuse.





And we speak, of course, of the night of madness and violence. Of the rape, sex and drug orgy during which a minor was abused for hours. Immediately after the rape, on WhatsApp the herd exchanges messages of this type: “All right, I’m looking for a home system for us to be born”; “Bello de zio you enjoyed yourself”; “Si hahaha”; “Braviiii …”; “Did you have fun ??? Ahahaha. All tr ​​… they were ahahahah”. And again, in a testimony collected a few days later, one of those present at the violence reports that one of the arrested, after the group violence, shouted at the victim: “You are not worth a c … You are a tr …, a whore”.





But not only that, always reported by He would run, here are the chats of two of the friends, who converse close to the party in a whirlwind of curses and drugs. Please note that the first message is written by a 14-year-old: “The pharmacy did not have Rivotril (psychotropic, ed). Porcoddd … “;” Oooke “;” Madonna p … “. After a while, another friend asks in the chat if there will be hashish and marijuana.”Bring a smoker? I can bring the white (cocaine, ed) me you know“. A bleak, disturbing and disconcerting picture.