Bitcoin: 0.01% of users own 27% of the coins

Is Bitcoin decentralization a myth? A new study opens up new scenarios of concentration of available assets …

Researchers Antoinette Schoar and Igor Makarov recently conducted an interesting study on number of people holding Bitcoins, in order to disprove the decentralized nature of BTC.

The study, also cited by the Wall Street Journal, points out that 10,000 Bitcoin investors worldwide represent 0.01% of all Bitcoin holders, with a total assets of 5 million Bitcoins. In light of these data, it therefore emerges that 0.01% of holders hold 27% of all 18.9 million coins in circulation.

The report also says that 1% of holders own nearly $ 232 billion worth of BTC Major hodlers control more Bitcoin than wealthier American households control in dollars.

With these numbers in hand, Schoar believes he can demonstrate how the Bitcoin ecosystem is quite concentrated despite the hype generated by its emergence in relation to decentralization. In this regard, we recall how according to Mati Greenspan, Satoshi Nakamoto has control of a large part of the Bitcoin supply in circulation (over 5%).

The cryptocurrency insurance company Coincover has instead revealed that nearly 4 million Bitcoins are not in circulation because the owners cannot access them.

