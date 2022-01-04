Bitcoin: 125 S&P 500 stocks did better in 2021. Here’s what they are

For lovers of bitcoin the news is not one of those that put you in a good mood. Despite the strong push to the upside, the queen of digital currencies ended 2021 with a performance of less than 125 stocks included in theS&P 500 index, Wall Street lighthouse. Among these titles there is also Tesla. In practice, those investors who have bet on some companies of the American benchmark have found more money in their pockets than those who have bet on the most well-known cryptocurrency.

Let’s take the case of Tesla. The electric car company’s stock closed 2021 with a 64% increase. A performance that compares with the + 44% of the amount scored by bitcoin.

But it wasn’t just Tesla who beat bitcoin. Here are the 124 other companies that have brought home higher earnings:

Company Ticker Perf. one year Drop from 52-week highs % of buy between analysts covering the stock Price on 3/01/22 Target price consensus Upside potential Devon Energy Corp. DVN 182.5% -0.4% 84.85% $ 45.57 $ 51.69 13% Ford Motor Co. F. 155.4% -0.5% 59.09% $ 21.76 $ 20.25 -7% Marathon Oil MRO 147.0% -4.1% 61.29% $ 16.87 $ 20.82 23% Signature Bank SBNY 140.8% -4.3% 94.44% $ 327.34 $ 378.82 16% Nvidia Corp. NVDA 129.7% -13.1% 81.40% $ 301.21 $ 341.51 13% Fortinet Inc. FTNT 128.9% -10.4% 55.17% $ 333.12 $ 374.42 12% Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG 128.5% -5.0% 85.29% $ 111.84 $ 135.58 21% Bath & Body Works Inc. BBWI 117.5% -15.1% 85.71% $ 69.62 $ 90.21 30% Nucor Corp. NUE 115.3% -12.2% 15.38% $ 113.04 $ 112.40 -1% Moderna Inc. MRNA 110.4% -52.8% 38.89% $ 235.05 $ 293.46 25% Gartner Inc. IT 103.5% -12.8% 50.00% $ 321.73 $ 358.33 11% Arista Networks Inc. ANET 100.9% -4.3% 45.83% $ 142.24 $ 134.52 -5% Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR 98.8% -4.2% 58.82% $ 219.24 $ 220.79 1% Simon Property Group Inc. SPG 93.6% -6.3% 52.38% $ 160.30 $ 173.83 8% APA Corp. APA 90.0% -9.9% 43.33% $ 28.06 $ 34.57 23% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX 88.3% -3.2% 39.29% $ 113.16 $ 105.90 -6% ConocoPhillips COP 86.4% -5.4% 86.67% $ 73.77 $ 91.09 23% EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM 84.5% -11.5% 76.47% $ 642.29 $ 787.79 23% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. MAA 84.3% -2.4% 38.89% $ 226.13 $ 222.00 -2% Applied Materials Inc. AMAT 84.1% -1.9% 67.86% $ 159.93 $ 169.20 6% CF Industries Holdings Inc. CF 83.3% -5.6% 63.16% $ 70.62 $ 70.88 0% EOG Resources Inc. EOG 82.8% -7.2% 79.41% $ 91.16 $ 112.84 24% CBRE Group Inc. Class A CBRE 82.7% -1.4% 55.56% $ 108.70 $ 128.17 18% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. ODFL 81.6% -7.3% 23.81% $ 346.37 $ 337.31 -3% Iron Mountain Inc. IRM 79.1% -3.4% 75.00% $ 51.32 $ 47.57 -7% Robert Half International Inc. RHI 79.0% -9.4% 38.46% $ 109.45 $ 104.67 -4% Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY 78.0% -13.1% 44.44% $ 31.06 $ 40.52 30% SVB Financial Group SIVB 77.7% -9.8% 70.83% $ 688.17 $ 850.19 24% AutoZone Inc. AZO 73.3% -3.1% 52.17% $ 2,045.11 $ 2,170.29 6% Regency Centers Corp. REG 71.9% -2.5% 45.00% $ 76.12 $ 80.06 5% Johnson Controls International PLC JCI 71.8% -3.0% 69.57% $ 79.35 $ 87.37 10% Prologis Inc. PLD 71.7% -3.0% 71.43% $ 164.90 $ 167.78 2% Kimco Realty Corp. KIM 71.5% -1.5% 62.50% $ 24.57 $ 26.35 7% Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV 71.4% -5.2% 52.94% $ 121.14 $ 115.00 -5% Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 70.8% -3.5% 70.37% $ 50.73 $ 56.03 10% Intuit Inc. INTU 69.9% -11.9% 81.82% $ 631.47 $ 761.35 21% Mosaic Co. MOS 69.8% -7.0% 45.45% $ 40.20 $ 46.18 15% LKQ Corp. LKQ 68.8% -3.0% 84.62% $ 58.61 $ 65.50 12% Tractor Supply Co. TSCO 68.7% -1.7% 51.61% $ 235.72 $ 225.96 -4% Duke Realty Corp. DRE 68.1% -2.5% 66.67% $ 64.56 $ 64.93 1% Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL 68.0% -4.0% 93.88% $ 2,899.83 $ 3,342.71 15% KLA Corp. KLAC 67.1% -1.7% 63.64% $ 435.09 $ 443.21 2% Federal Realty Investment Trust LP FRT 66.2% -1.5% 35.00% $ 136.72 $ 137.47 1% Public Storage PSA 65.9% -3.2% 38.89% $ 365.28 $ 369.79 1% Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD 64.7% -5.0% 85.71% $ 186.89 $ 231.36 24% Textron Inc. TXT 64.6% -2.4% 71.43% $ 76.32 $ 87.08 14% Quanta Services Inc. PWR 64.5% -10.0% 83.33% $ 112.27 $ 135.69 21% Tesla Inc. TSLA 64.4% -3.5% 43.90% $ 1,199.78 $ 879.12 -27% Eli Lilly and Co. LLY 64.2% -4.3% 65.22% $ 271.73 $ 290.16 7% Raymond James Financial Inc. RJF 64.1% -0.6% 66.67% $ 102.89 $ 122.00 19% Source: Fact Sect

Bitcoin: where it will go in 2022

Bitcoin is trading around $ 46,100 today, but what are the prospects for 2022? Among the experts, Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies LLC. keep betting on a long-term upside towards a goal of $ 90.00.

There are those who go further. “The determining factor for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2022 is central bank policy,” he told Bloomberg. Antoni Trenchev, managing partner of Nexo. “Cheap money is here to stay, which has huge implications for cryptocurrencies,” as “the Fed does not have the stomach or the backbone to withstand a 10% -20% slump in the stock market.” Trenchev sees an unstable 2022, but estimates that Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 by the end of June.