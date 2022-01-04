Bitcoin: 125 S&P 500 stocks did better in 2021. Here’s what they are
January 4, 2022, by Mariangela Tessa
For lovers of bitcoin the news is not one of those that put you in a good mood. Despite the strong push to the upside, the queen of digital currencies ended 2021 with a performance of less than 125 stocks included in theS&P 500 index, Wall Street lighthouse. Among these titles there is also Tesla. In practice, those investors who have bet on some companies of the American benchmark have found more money in their pockets than those who have bet on the most well-known cryptocurrency.
Let’s take the case of Tesla. The electric car company’s stock closed 2021 with a 64% increase. A performance that compares with the + 44% of the amount scored by bitcoin.
But it wasn’t just Tesla who beat bitcoin. Here are the 124 other companies that have brought home higher earnings:
|Company
|Ticker
|Perf. one year
|Drop from 52-week highs
|% of buy between analysts covering the stock
|Price on 3/01/22
|Target price consensus
|Upside potential
|Devon Energy Corp.
|DVN
|182.5%
|-0.4%
|84.85%
|$ 45.57
|$ 51.69
|13%
|Ford Motor Co.
|F.
|155.4%
|-0.5%
|59.09%
|$ 21.76
|$ 20.25
|-7%
|Marathon Oil
|MRO
|147.0%
|-4.1%
|61.29%
|$ 16.87
|$ 20.82
|23%
|Signature Bank
|SBNY
|140.8%
|-4.3%
|94.44%
|$ 327.34
|$ 378.82
|16%
|Nvidia Corp.
|NVDA
|129.7%
|-13.1%
|81.40%
|$ 301.21
|$ 341.51
|13%
|Fortinet Inc.
|FTNT
|128.9%
|-10.4%
|55.17%
|$ 333.12
|$ 374.42
|12%
|Diamondback Energy Inc.
|FANG
|128.5%
|-5.0%
|85.29%
|$ 111.84
|$ 135.58
|21%
|Bath & Body Works Inc.
|BBWI
|117.5%
|-15.1%
|85.71%
|$ 69.62
|$ 90.21
|30%
|Nucor Corp.
|NUE
|115.3%
|-12.2%
|15.38%
|$ 113.04
|$ 112.40
|-1%
|Moderna Inc.
|MRNA
|110.4%
|-52.8%
|38.89%
|$ 235.05
|$ 293.46
|25%
|Gartner Inc.
|IT
|103.5%
|-12.8%
|50.00%
|$ 321.73
|$ 358.33
|11%
|Arista Networks Inc.
|ANET
|100.9%
|-4.3%
|45.83%
|$ 142.24
|$ 134.52
|-5%
|Extra Space Storage Inc.
|EXR
|98.8%
|-4.2%
|58.82%
|$ 219.24
|$ 220.79
|1%
|Simon Property Group Inc.
|SPG
|93.6%
|-6.3%
|52.38%
|$ 160.30
|$ 173.83
|8%
|APA Corp.
|APA
|90.0%
|-9.9%
|43.33%
|$ 28.06
|$ 34.57
|23%
|Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
|STX
|88.3%
|-3.2%
|39.29%
|$ 113.16
|$ 105.90
|-6%
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|86.4%
|-5.4%
|86.67%
|$ 73.77
|$ 91.09
|23%
|EPAM Systems Inc.
|EPAM
|84.5%
|-11.5%
|76.47%
|$ 642.29
|$ 787.79
|23%
|Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|MAA
|84.3%
|-2.4%
|38.89%
|$ 226.13
|$ 222.00
|-2%
|Applied Materials Inc.
|AMAT
|84.1%
|-1.9%
|67.86%
|$ 159.93
|$ 169.20
|6%
|CF Industries Holdings Inc.
|CF
|83.3%
|-5.6%
|63.16%
|$ 70.62
|$ 70.88
|0%
|EOG Resources Inc.
|EOG
|82.8%
|-7.2%
|79.41%
|$ 91.16
|$ 112.84
|24%
|CBRE Group Inc. Class A
|CBRE
|82.7%
|-1.4%
|55.56%
|$ 108.70
|$ 128.17
|18%
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|ODFL
|81.6%
|-7.3%
|23.81%
|$ 346.37
|$ 337.31
|-3%
|Iron Mountain Inc.
|IRM
|79.1%
|-3.4%
|75.00%
|$ 51.32
|$ 47.57
|-7%
|Robert Half International Inc.
|RHI
|79.0%
|-9.4%
|38.46%
|$ 109.45
|$ 104.67
|-4%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|OXY
|78.0%
|-13.1%
|44.44%
|$ 31.06
|$ 40.52
|30%
|SVB Financial Group
|SIVB
|77.7%
|-9.8%
|70.83%
|$ 688.17
|$ 850.19
|24%
|AutoZone Inc.
|AZO
|73.3%
|-3.1%
|52.17%
|$ 2,045.11
|$ 2,170.29
|6%
|Regency Centers Corp.
|REG
|71.9%
|-2.5%
|45.00%
|$ 76.12
|$ 80.06
|5%
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|JCI
|71.8%
|-3.0%
|69.57%
|$ 79.35
|$ 87.37
|10%
|Prologis Inc.
|PLD
|71.7%
|-3.0%
|71.43%
|$ 164.90
|$ 167.78
|2%
|Kimco Realty Corp.
|KIM
|71.5%
|-1.5%
|62.50%
|$ 24.57
|$ 26.35
|7%
|Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
|LYV
|71.4%
|-5.2%
|52.94%
|$ 121.14
|$ 115.00
|-5%
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|WFC
|70.8%
|-3.5%
|70.37%
|$ 50.73
|$ 56.03
|10%
|Intuit Inc.
|INTU
|69.9%
|-11.9%
|81.82%
|$ 631.47
|$ 761.35
|21%
|Mosaic Co.
|MOS
|69.8%
|-7.0%
|45.45%
|$ 40.20
|$ 46.18
|15%
|LKQ Corp.
|LKQ
|68.8%
|-3.0%
|84.62%
|$ 58.61
|$ 65.50
|12%
|Tractor Supply Co.
|TSCO
|68.7%
|-1.7%
|51.61%
|$ 235.72
|$ 225.96
|-4%
|Duke Realty Corp.
|DRE
|68.1%
|-2.5%
|66.67%
|$ 64.56
|$ 64.93
|1%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|GOOGL
|68.0%
|-4.0%
|93.88%
|$ 2,899.83
|$ 3,342.71
|15%
|KLA Corp.
|KLAC
|67.1%
|-1.7%
|63.64%
|$ 435.09
|$ 443.21
|2%
|Federal Realty Investment Trust LP
|FRT
|66.2%
|-1.5%
|35.00%
|$ 136.72
|$ 137.47
|1%
|Public Storage
|PSA
|65.9%
|-3.2%
|38.89%
|$ 365.28
|$ 369.79
|1%
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
|PXD
|64.7%
|-5.0%
|85.71%
|$ 186.89
|$ 231.36
|24%
|Textron Inc.
|TXT
|64.6%
|-2.4%
|71.43%
|$ 76.32
|$ 87.08
|14%
|Quanta Services Inc.
|PWR
|64.5%
|-10.0%
|83.33%
|$ 112.27
|$ 135.69
|21%
|Tesla Inc.
|TSLA
|64.4%
|-3.5%
|43.90%
|$ 1,199.78
|$ 879.12
|-27%
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|LLY
|64.2%
|-4.3%
|65.22%
|$ 271.73
|$ 290.16
|7%
|Raymond James Financial Inc.
|RJF
|64.1%
|-0.6%
|66.67%
|$ 102.89
|$ 122.00
|19%
|Source: Fact Sect
Bitcoin: where it will go in 2022
Bitcoin is trading around $ 46,100 today, but what are the prospects for 2022? Among the experts, Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies LLC. keep betting on a long-term upside towards a goal of $ 90.00.
There are those who go further. “The determining factor for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2022 is central bank policy,” he told Bloomberg. Antoni Trenchev, managing partner of Nexo. “Cheap money is here to stay, which has huge implications for cryptocurrencies,” as “the Fed does not have the stomach or the backbone to withstand a 10% -20% slump in the stock market.” Trenchev sees an unstable 2022, but estimates that Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 by the end of June.