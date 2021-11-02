bitcoin 13 years later, the history and future developments of cryptocurrencies in two meeting nights – Sanremonews.it

“Since it was created, Bitcoin has sparked a revolution in the way millions of people think about money and has given rise to thousands of other cryptocurrencies. More than a decade after its creation, its creator or developers remain unknown. The white paper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”, was written by the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, and published on October 31, 2008, a month and a half after the domain name was registered. bitcoin.org, and two months before the Bitcoin network went live on January 3, 2009. The concise nine-page white paper unveiled the concept of a decentralized, global, peer-to-peer digital currency unrelated to any central bank o administrator, and released as open-source software “- explains Luca D’Amore, bitcoin miner and organizer of the two days.

“In the conferences of 9 and 10 November, the crazy stories of the early days of cryptocurrency will be remembered, such as when someone bought a pizza for 10,000 Bitcoins, equivalent today to over 500 million Euros! – he adds – We will talk about the role of Bitcoin in changing “the way we look at money”, or even the world in general. The most daring, in fact, define Bitcoin as a kind of “Second Reform”, that is, an economic analogue of the religious movement of the sixteenth century that challenged the Catholic Church and the authority of the Pope and gave rise to Protestantism. We will deal with the present of Bitcoin by explaining in a simple way the “Mining”, which serves to generate new Bitcoins and the possibility today to rent computing powers. We will not forget the future of Bitcoin, emphasizing the dizzying growth of the cryptocurrency over the years, hoping that Bitcoin can reach $ 100,000 by the end of 2021 “.