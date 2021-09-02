Bitcoin, 18% of Italians have them (but don’t know what they are). Lagarde’s alarm (ECB) – Corriere.it

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular in the global economy and today represent a market estimated at 2.5 trillion dollars. Italy is no exception, indeed: 18% of Italians claim to own Bitcoin, even if only 8% say they know a lot about cryptocurrencies. a considerable distance in a country that complains of a low rate of adequate financial information and that has already complained of several cases of savings and investments that have gone up in smoke with inadequate financial instruments.

The attraction for earnings Despite this, the desire for high earnings linked to the cryptocurrency race (even if it is an extremely volatile asset) is the main motivation that pushes Italians to invest in this particular category of digital assets: the choice of 35% of holders, at the equal to a personal interest (35%), the store of value (24%) or simply for the sake of having them (26%). The percentage of Bitcoin holders among the highest in the twelve European countries in the survey conducted by Euronews with Redfield and Wilton Strategies published on Wednesday 1 September. 31 thousand people were interviewed via the web, three thousand of which are Italian voters.



14% used them to buy Cryptocurrencies are still unknown to one in two Italians: 49% say they have heard or read little on the subject, while another 31% say they have moderate knowledge; only 8% say they know or have read a lot on the subject. However, these are not yet mass instruments: 73% of Italians declare that they do not own cryptocurrencies, while 18% own Bitcoin, the most widespread and well-known crypto. But there are also owners of Ethereum (7%), Bitcoin Cash (7%), Litecoin (5%) and Doge (5%). And many have more than one cryptocurrency in their digital wallets. 14% of Italians have also used them at least once to shop.

Fear of security Among those who do not have them, the reason above all is lack of knowledge (41%), the perception of lack of security (33%), low interest (30%), excessive complication (18%). Also for this reason the request of most Italians for greater regulation: 47% of Italians would like control by national authorities, 29% by Europe while 24% do not speak. In general in Europe, the majority (absolute or relative) of citizens of Greece (51%), Italy (47%), Estonia (46%), the Netherlands (41%), Germany (40%), Latvia (39%) ) and France (37%) believe they prefer the national government to regulate cryptocurrencies, not Europe, on a par with general financial regulation.