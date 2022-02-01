Bitcoin 2022 scenario: what are the predictions?

2021 ended very well from a cryptocurrency perspective, including Bitcoin (BTC). But will this growth continue in 2022?

According to analysts, 2022 could be an extremely important year for cryptocurrencies; in fact it is expected that some institutions will adopt bitcoin such as investment vehicle and to cover inflation.

But obviously the adoption of bitcoin will not be carried out by many governments, as several institutions still show towards cryptocurrencies in general a strong skepticism.

Let’s see what the Bitcoin experts think of BitcoinRegs Italia, one of the reference sites for Bitcoin in our country.

What does 2021 of 2022 tell us?

To better analyze the path of an investment, it is also good to do some historical analysis. Already the 2021 it should have allowed Bitcoin to collect appreciation from institutions as well.

Indeed so it has been seen that the current bull market is largely based on institutional investors. It cannot be ignored that in the last months of 2021 the first Bitcoin ETF was created in the USA, which could represent a step forward in the normalization of cryptocurrencies.

Many prominent analysts argue that the approval of the ETF will open the door to a significant increase in institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies in 2022.

A sort of domino effect is therefore expected in this regard: the more institutions will adopt the BTC and the more other governments will be pushed to use cryptocurrencies to hedge inflation and for investments.

Institutional involvement with bitcoin will increase if the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve a spot ETF (i.e. an ETF in which the fund actually holds BTC).

First government with official crypto

El Salvador, as is known, since September it has officially adopted Bitcoin as legal currency, and this opens up a clear possibility that other nations will follow its example in 2022.

However, it should be noted that much will depend on the success that the El Salvador idea will have with other nations in similar situations. According to well-known experts, at least 5 countries will adopt bitcoin as legal tender in a very short time.

Basically the fate of Bitcoin it is closely linked to that of El Salvador; if the economy of this country will benefit, it is safe to bet that many other nations will emulate El Salvador.

The doubts raised by the CBDCs

According to some analysts, developed nations will be more interested in digital currencies of central banks (aka CBDC) in 2022 than bitcoin or any other public cryptocurrency.

CBDCs are monitoring Facebook’s experiment, which is launching its new app NOVI to host a limited pilot in the US and Guatemala.

In practice, some nations may feel threatened by bitcoin and others public and decentralized cryptocurrencies and to take back the scepter of power they would be willing to create their own crypto.

Anndy Lian, president of the crypto exchange BigONE and Chief Digital Advisor of the Mongolian Productivity Organization expressed his opinion in this regard:

“If Facebook’s initiatives take off – Lian said –, then this could spur governments to act; perhaps by creating its own digital currency, to support the growth of the private sector. A good example of this is Ukraine, which legalized and regulated cryptocurrencies one day after the official adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador ”.

Payments with Bitcoin

It is very likely, as we have seen, that investors will increasingly adopt bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation. A trend that is expected to grow strongly in the next year.

It is not known, however, whether the general public will make increasingly frequent use of these currencies to make payments, in the very short term. Payments could be a defining point of Bitcoin’s future.

Obviously with the increase in investment, with more owners involved, there will be a natural increase in opportunities to use cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services. In this sense, 2022 could set a new record for Bitcoin.

From the point of view of payments it should be noted that, according to careful analysis, there are more than $ 125 billion in stablecoins in circulation used to make any kind of payment.

The 2022 in this sense it should mark a new fundamental step: payments made with bitcoin will continue to grow and this will generate a favorable effect for all investors and for the entire movement of cryptocurrencies.



