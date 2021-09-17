Bitcoin, 5 investments to profit from the collapse without buying volatile coins

Whenever cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether collapse, the temptation to buy and ride the climb to the next peak can appear enticing to many. However, prior to last week’s crash, which saw the price of Bitcoin drop by around $ 8,000 between September 7 and 10, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency experienced multiple events in which it lost at least 30% of its value in few weeks. This type of volatility is not for everyone.

Fortunately, there are ways to capitalize on the current cryptocurrency rebound without buying any real cryptocurrency – how? By investing in companies that are linked to the cryptocurrency market, such as those of Tesla, Nvidia, PayPal, Square, or CME Group.

In fact, all these companies are in some way linked to the trend of bitcoin, even if not all in the same way. Tesla, for example, physically holds 42 thousand bitcoins, according to what Elon Musk recently declared. For this reason, its shares go down when bitcoins go down and up along with the cryptocurrency. The fact that its graphics cards are in great demand among cryptocurrency miners has impacted heavily on Nvidia’s earnings, which is therefore partly affected by bitcoin’s performance.

PayPal, on the other hand, is a pioneer of online payments and recently launched a tool that allows customers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, first in the United States and now also in the United Kingdom, thus tying itself to the trend of the popular cryptocurrency. Square also offers an app that allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, not to mention the fact that it owns part of the company itself behind bitcoin. Finally, CME Group first introduced tools for trading futures in bitcoin and now also in ether.