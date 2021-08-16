Bitcoin: 5 mistakes to avoid

Despite the continuous fluctuations, Bitcoin continues to be one of the most prominent assets in the market, dragging with it the many Altcoins – from Ethereum to Monero – and exchange platforms.

Even if the digital currency is now far from the prices that attracted many investors, especially in April when Bitcoin exceeded the record price over 62 thousand dollars, however, the interest from traders remains high.

But to better capitalize on the strong interest that continues to surround the crypto, it is necessary to have clear ideas about how BTC and its reference market works: here the 5 mistakes to avoid to make profits with your investments.

1. Store Bitcoins in an insecure wallet

As is known, Bitcoins are stored in digital wallets. There are two types: the Hot Wallet, perpetually connected to the network, and Cold Wallet, which operate offline. Before even starting with the trading operations, it is necessary for the investor to carefully evaluate which wallet suits your needs more, with a particular focus on degree of security offered.

Indeed, portfolios are often hit by hacking activity, and the (weak) protection of digital wallets is still one of the first factors behind the losses incurred by traders. In this sense, investors who prefer security over operational potential should focus on cold wallets, which not being connected to the network can offer a solid shelter from hacker incursions.

2. Do not carry out any analysis on the Bitcoin

Another particularly common mistake among novice traders is the do not carry out accurate analyzes on the cryptocurrency before starting to operate. This lack exposes investors to high valuation risks, which can result in heavy losses.

It is therefore essential fully understand how the asset works, study the movements of the past, and – above all – continue to monitor the news that could influence its progress over the weeks.

3. Be influenced by rumors and emotions

It is crucial for a trader be aware of the latest developments affecting cryptocurrency, as the purchase of BTC by a large corporate or the opening of an online payment giant to virtual currencies could favor a price pump, as well as statements by a central bank’s board on the need for new regulations could have a negative effect on the quotation.

However, it is important knowing how to distinguish between news and rumors: too often, in fact, traders let themselves be influenced by inaccurate information or data, ending up selling or buying at the wrong time. Likewise, the emotions they must be kept under control, since the irrational sphere of individuals often jeopardizes the possibility of carrying out accurate and predictive analyzes.

4. Selling Bitcoin without a strategy

When Bitcoin’s price tends to skyrocket, traders end up being tempted to switch their BTCs and take profits. A peaceful operation, of course, which, however, must be accompanied by careful attention cost, profit and loss analysis.

In short, strategies are key to understand the trend of Bitcoin and, therefore, to identify the most appropriate time to sell their BTC shares and maximize profits.

5. Having too high expectations

There are many traders who have decided to bet on Bitcoin since last spring, when the cryptocurrency began to embrace that. uptrend which – despite the high volatility – ended up carrying BTC beyond the $ 60,000 mark.

But last year’s bull run may now fooling investors on profit prospects, and induce them to set gods overly ambitious targets. To avoid disappointment, and therefore demotivation, it is also important to know the dark side of cryptocurrency, such as sharp fluctuations in the price, as has happened in recent months, and the (always current) risk of one speculative bubble, useful for tracing strategies that are not completely detached from reality.