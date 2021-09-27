Bitcoin, 64,000 tons of toxic waste per year

“Nearly 300 grams of e-waste per transaction on the Bitcoin network” is the worrying published in the magazine Resources, Conservation and Reycling.

Practically a cryptocurrency shipment requires movements (mining) generating waste which, in this case, have the weight of a cell phone and a half.

Bitcoin mining, carried out by hundreds of people around the world, is essential to ensure security in transactions.

The gigantic energy consumption of the network has caused a lot of controversy (first of all that of Elon Musk) but more unnoticed, at the moment, is the enormous mountain of waste produced.

According to the study, the processing of this cryptocurrency has generated almost 31,000 tons of electronic waste in the last year. And the trend is on the rise with a forecast of over 64,000 tons of waste per year.

This type of waste is highly contaminating for the environment because it contains heavy minerals and chemicals that enter the soil and water.

Also another problem is that this waste is not recycled properly as advanced technology is needed to divide the different components, and many countries have none of this.

Rafael Serrano, director of institutional relations of the Fundación Ecolec, specializing in electronic recycling, argues that “There are facilities for the management of this waste that make investments close to 10 million euros. And then they have to go through an amortization process so that in the end it is profitable ”.

This gap also produces a loss of resources. In these products we can find copper, aluminum, iron, small percentages of silver or gold.

UN data indicate that electronic waste has reached 50 million tons, of which only 20% is recycled. Translated into economic value, this equates to more than $ 62.5 billion.

The director Serrano then indicates that today there is an illegal traffic of this waste, which ends up in large landfills on the West African coast, in areas of Ghana or the Ivory Coast.

And the problem, which is only now beginning to come out in the open, has two aspects: the first is certainly growing, and the second represents a problem with a complicated solution.