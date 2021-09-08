Bitcoin, 65% of crypto funds expect a price of 50-100 thousand dollars

It is a bit like asking the landlord if the wine is good and, therefore, it is not surprising that almost all crypto funds claim that Bitcoin will continue to grow by the end of the year: he photographed it the Crypto Hedge Fund report 2021 prepared by PwC, Elwood and AIMA. According to the funds, probed during the first quarter, the most likely range for Bitcoin at the end of the year would be between the 50 thousand and 100 thousand dollars. Last Monday, for the first time in three months, the cryptocurrency par excellence was back within this range, exceeding $ 50,000; at the moment BTC is traveling around 47 thousand dollars.

“Our data shows that managers remain bullish on Bitcoin. At the time of the close of our survey, the price of Bitcoin was hovering around $ 59,000, and all but one respondent expected a higher value. with the expected median price of $ 100,000“, The PwC report said,” in fact, most of the forecasts were between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 (65%), with another 21% predicting that prices would rise between $ 100,000 and $ 150,000. ” .

More generally, 63% of hedge funds have predicted that the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies it would have reached a value of between 2 thousand and 5 trillion dollars by the end of the year, while about 21% predicted a range of between one thousand and 2 trillion dollars. The most optimistic 11% even see a fork between 5 thousand and 10 thousand billion in capitalization. As of August 25, Coinmarketcap estimates a market capitalization of $ 2.030 billion.

“A possible inflow of institutional capital will also push Bitcoin’s market capitalization to new levels,” the report said, “the market capitalization of this asset has previously captured the attention of the financial world by surpassing the valuation of traditional financial institutions such as the main banks. These developments have led Bitcoin to remain resilient ”.

Compared to the highs reached in mid-April, Bitcoin is currently down 26.77%.