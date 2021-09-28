Bitcoin: 65,000 transactions per second in El Salvador

In El Salvador Bitcoin is giving everyone who is currently excluded from banking a solid alternative.

The official bitcoin wallet Chivo it is registering truly remarkable numbers.

The number of users, a few weeks after launch, has exceeded 2.2 million units, probably more than the total number of Salvadorans who have a bank account.

Chivo is acquiring more and more new customers

The fact that this growth was recorded in less than a month suggests that soon many inhabitants of the Central American country, who currently do not have access to banking services, they will use Chivo as an alternative to receive and spend bitcoins, now that BTC is legal tender in the country.

Chivo is acquiring new users at an average rate of 142 every minute, that is, more than 8,500 new users every hour, and more than 200,000 a day.

If this pace continues, over the next month all the adults in the country may be able to use it.

The government has made $ 30 in BTC available to any Salvadoran citizen that you download and install Chivo. It is more than logical to expect that many people will decide to do so, in a country where per capita GDP is less than $ 10 per day.

Chivo it would seem to record a volume higher than 65,000 transactions per second, made it possible from using Lightning Network which allows very fast BTC exchanges at very low costs.

This data reveals that the Salvadorans are not just downloading and installing the wallet in order to collect the $ 30 bonus, but that they are also using it on a large scale to receive or send bitcoins.

The daily transactions increase

However, this is a very high number for a country with only 6.5 million inhabitants. This would mean an average of nearly 4 million transactions per minute, or more than 200 million per hour.

The same president Bukele specifies that this data does not refer to the number of new transactions that run every second on average, but at the average of how many the system processes. For each transaction it takes several seconds to be fully processed and the real number of transactions per second could be even an order of magnitude lower.

“Transacciones por segundo” doesn’t mean that we have 65,437 new transactions every sec, but that the system is processing an average of 65,437 transactions every sec. Remember a single transaction takes several secs. Don’t try to figure out total daily transactions with this. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 27, 2021

As regards bitcoin ATMs, the data made public is approximately 14,000 transactions per day, therefore a far cry from the 65,000 transactions per second processed by Chivo.

Salvadorans are using a lot of Chivo, perhaps even more than they do for banking services as a whole, although the volumes of transactions processed in dollars are not known, for example.

It is possible that El Salvador become the first country where bitcoin is commonly used as a currency in everyday use, alongside the US dollar.