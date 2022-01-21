Bitcoin -9% below 40 thousand dollars. Russia wants to ban it





The prices of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply tonight, taking nearly $ 150 billion off the virtual currency market, in the wake of the Russian Central Bank’s proposal to ban trading and mining cryptocurrencies on its territory, arguing that the digital currency poses a risk to “financial stability and monetary policy sovereignty”. Russia is among the top three countries for Bitcoin mining, covering around 10% of the global market.

Bitcoin is currently losing 9.12% to $ 38,790. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is -10.4% at $ 2,860. Down also Xrp (-8.4% to $ 0.69) and Litecoin (-11% to $ 124.8).

The falls in cryptocurrencies follow last night’s Wall Street losses (Dow Jone -0.89%, S&P -1.1% and Nasdaq -1.3%). The Nasdaq is down nearly 5% this week and the S&P 500 is in its third consecutive week of losses. This shows that, as some analysts have noted, the correlation between the US stock market and the world of cryptocurrencies has increased. The Wall Street decline was caused by the Federal Reserve’s intentions to reduce its balance sheet and bond purchases.

Bitcoin is considered a hedge asset against rising inflation, but analysts say the risk is that a more aggressive Federal Reserve could take away support for the currency.

Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply since last November compared to an all-time high of 69,000 dollars. Some experts warn that the cryptocurrency market could still continue in its correction phase due to the intentions of governments to enact strict regulations such as that of China, while the US authorities are also targeting certain segments of the market. And lastly, Rusia’s move is recorded. (All rights reserved)



